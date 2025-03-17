"I was the one that was left out" — When Justin Hartley shared how he tried being a matchmaker on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Justin Hartley, the acclaimed actor known for his roles in This Is Us and The Young and the Restless, appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on February 15, 2024, and shared a lighthearted yet relatable story about his attempt at playing matchmaker for two of his friends.

Ad

The conversation, filled with humor and candid reflections, offered a glimpse into Hartley’s personal life and his knack for storytelling. While the matchmaking endeavor initially seemed like a disaster, it ultimately turned into a heartwarming success, leaving Hartley as the unexpected third wheel.

Justin Hartley said on The Kelly Clarkson Show about playing Cupid to his friends,

"So I was the one that was left out, not them, and they're still together."

Ad

Trending

Justin Hartley on The Kelly Clarkson Show reveals about being a matchmaker

Ad

While on the show, Justin Hartley shared a tale about playing matchmaker for his two friends. The actor thought that the two—a writer and an actress he held in regard as smart and talented individuals—would hit it off perfectly on a date he set up for them both. However, during the date itself, he noticed a silence between the pair, which made him think things weren't going as smoothly as anticipated.

Ad

Justin Hartley confessed that he started to feel the weight of his responsibility as the matchmaker and began to fret that he may have misjudged the situation. He amusingly recounted how he suddenly broke into a sweat and feared that he had erred in bringing them.

To his astonishment, the couple eventually left together, leaving him behind. It was later that he realized that the silence he had misunderstood was actually an indication of their connection.

Ad

The duo went on to form a bond, eventually beginning a family together. Hartley looked back on the situation with a blend of amusement and pride and realized that he was the one who ultimately felt excluded.

He said on The Kelly Clarkson Show,

"I misread the whole thing! They were just kind of staring at each other, they were like, boom, immediately connected. And I was, you know, on the outside looking in. I was the third wheel! So I was the one that was left out, not them. And they're still together, they have a kid now and everything, so it's great."

Ad

Exploring in detail about Justin Hartley

Ad

Beyond his matchmaking misadventure, Justin Hartley’s appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show also touched on other aspects of his life, including his marriage to actress Sofia Pernas. Hartley revealed that his wife, who speaks five languages, primarily uses English when expressing frustration with him, ensuring he fully understands her concerns.

This playful revelation offered a glimpse into their dynamic and the humor that underpins their relationship. Hartley joked that if his wife were to switch to another language during an argument, he would likely be too captivated by her fluency to focus on the issue at hand.

Ad

Hartley also expressed his views on Valentine's Day by highlighting that he and his partner enjoy commemorating their love on a daily basis, which helps them take off the pressure on these holidays.

He revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show,

"I'm married and my wife and I kind of just, we're romantic all the time and we treat every day like it's Valentine's Day. I think that's smarter 'cause there's so much pressure on those holidays."

Ad

Justin Hartley was previously married to actress Chrishell Stause. They divorced in 2021. Hartley has since found happiness with his The Young and the Restless co-star Sofia Pernas, whom he married in 2021. The couple’s relationship has been a source of joy and stability for Hartley, and he often speaks fondly of their life together.

Justin Hartley is currently starring in the CBS show Tracker.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback