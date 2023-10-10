The Crown season 6 receives release date and teaser

The Crown, a royal drama that explores the events of 1997 to 2005, will soon release its final season on Netflix. The streaming platform recently released a teaser featuring Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II as they announced the premiere date for season 6.

The first-look trailer includes the voices of Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, who previously played younger versions of the Queen in the popular Netflix drama.

The sixth and final season of The Crown will be released on Netflix in two parts, with the first four episodes airing on November 16, 2023, and the last six episodes premiering on December 14, 2023.

Season 6 of The Crown will be released in two parts

Netflix announced the final season of the popular series The Crown along with an exciting teaser. The short clip includes a glimpse of the several women who played Queen Elizabeth II throughout the series' history, including Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton.

The streaming service announced that the final season would premiere on November 16, 2023, with the first four episodes of season 6. The Crown will then take a break of over a month before its final six episodes are released on December 14, 2023.

While Netflix generally releases all of the episodes of a television season at once, it sometimes splits up episodes. For example, in 2022, Stranger Things season 4 released seven episodes in May and the final two episodes in July.

Expand Tweet

The upcoming season of The Crown, which spans the years 1997 to 2005, will depict a relationship blossoming between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences.

Prince William will be seen in the final episodes attempting to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother's death while the monarchy grapples with public opinion. Furthermore, as she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy. The second part of the season will also introduce fans to Princess Kate, Prince William, and Prince Harry.

Meg Bellamy will make her acting debut as Kate Middleton in Part 2 of the new season, while Ed McVey and Luther Ford will take on the roles of Prince William and Prince Harry, respectively, as per reports by Harper's Bazaar.

Season 6 assures a promising end to the saga, which chronicled the narrative of the British royal family. The royal family's recent past was covered in the previous season of the show, which included the divorce of the late Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and Prince Charles (Dominic West).