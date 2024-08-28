"The most delayed reaction" — Fans drop comments as Steve Harvey seemingly responds to Katt Williams' Club Shay Shay interview

Steve Harvey seemingly responded to Katt Williams’ insults at Atlanta’s Invest Fest on August 24, 2024. The latter appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast in January and accused the comedian and television host of stealing jokes along with calling him a “potato head.” Netizens have since taken to the internet to respond to Harvey’s alleged delayed response.

Back in January 2024, Katt Williams blasted Steve Harvey for allegedly plagiarizing Mark Curry’s jokes on The Steve Harvey Show. Williams said:

“Now Steve got a sitcom where he the principal, and he wear a suit. And then he gets this high-top fade, making all Black men think he got the best lineup in the business. And it’s a man suit. Then you ask him, ‘Why you not a movie star?’ ‘I didn’t want to be a movie star.’… You couldn’t be a movie star. There are 30,000 new scripts in Hollywood every year. Not one of them asked for a country bumpkin Black dude that can’t talk good.”

While conversing with Stephen A. Smith, Steve Harvey said at the festival that “you’ll never have a hater that’s doing better than you.” Several netizens fell under the assumption that Harvey was speaking about Williams. Harvey then said:

“Don’t get off the wall to address some petty-a*s boy who ain’t got s**t going for himself, stop your climb on up the wall so you can come down here and talk to his little punk a*s. Don’t do that man! Stay await from it.”

Several internet users seemed uninterested to hear what Harvey had to allegedly say about Williams.



Others seemed to side with Williams and opined that he was speaking factually about Harvey.



Some netizens also simply trolled Harvey online



Katt Williams had not publicly responded to Steve Harvey's latest comments at the time of writing this article.



“I used to be a fighter, and I still got hands” — Steve Harvey seemingly blasts Katt Williams during Invest Fest

After motivating followers to not respond to haters, Steve Harvey claimed that he sometimes feels like confronting his critics since he is “a human being” and because he is “hood.” He also added:

“I used to be a fighter, and I still got hands. They slow, but if you get up on me real close, I can still knock yo’ monkey a*s out. I just don’t have the quickness I had, but I can still turn my hip and shift that weight, and I’d knock yo’ short a** out. I’d shoot yo’ perm straight out yo’ head."

Notably, Williams also took a dig at several other celebrities, including Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Michael Blackson, and Cedric The Entertainer during his appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast.

