"The end of an era": Fans react to MatPat uploading his final Game Theory video as iconic YouTuber retires 

MatPat or Matthew Patrick has been the main host of the YouTube channel titled Game Theorists for 14 years. However, on January 9, 2024, Pat took to his channel to reveal that he will be retiring from video sharing on March 9, 2024. He also mentioned that he would be handing over his YouTube franchise (all four Theory channels) to "someone else."

In his final send-off video, MatPat's first of the six-endings was shown at the end, where he gets an on-camera appearance with Scott Cawthon. Scott is the creator of Five Nights at Freddy's, which was considered a huge part of the Game Theorists channel growth.

For the unversed, Game Theory uncovers the secrets hidden in famous e-games.

The five other hidden endings are part of a scavenger hunt across YouTube with the last video of the six named, "True Ending" where MatPat addresses his fans, saying:

"Remember, this isn't an ending. Well, technicially, it IS an ending because it's the Real Ending, but you get what I'm saying. This isn't an ending. Instead, this is a brand new and exciting beginning. And that's not a theory. That right there, that's a fact."

While reacting to his last video, fans got nostalgic and emotional and took to X to comment.

"Goodbye MatPat. You will be remembered," say fans to MatPat

While reacting to MatPat's final Game Theory video, netizens took to X to bid the YouTuber goodbye. While some were teary-eyed and emotional about their favorite YouTube artist retiring, others' congratulated him for his work as a Theorist.

Many others also took to social media to react to Scatt Cawthon's appearance on the last video.

While talking to Rolling Stone about his retirement plans, MatPat said:

"There's a lot of celebration, nostalgia. It's been a wave of emotions. There have been moments over the course of the last month where there's that recognition of, this is the last time that I'm stepping into the recording booth or this is the last time that I'm saying this particular catchprase. (Bittersweet) is the best emotion to describe it."

MatPat is the original host of the five Theory channels including; The Film Theorists started in May 2014, The Food Theorists in May 2020, The Style Theorists in February 2023, GTLive in August 2015 and Game Theory in 2009.

According to Vulture, MatPat's YouTube channels are likely to be passed on to four members of his staff members.