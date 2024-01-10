Who is MatPat married to? Family life explored as YouTuber exits Game Theory, leaves fans emotional 

YouTube legend MatPat took to his The Game Theorists channel on January 9, 2024, to announce that he will be retiring from the video-sharing platform on March 9. 2024. He revealed that he would be handing over his channels to “someone else.” Fans have since taken to the internet to express their sadness.

MatPat, whose real name is Matthew Patrick, created the Game Theory series in 2011. Netizens adore his fast-paced and engaging game lore content. After amassing popularity for the same, he created numerous other channels, including Film Theory, Food Theory, and Style Theory. In total, he has amassed over 40 million subscribers.

In a 25-minute-long video, MatPat revealed he knew that his departure from the channel was simply a matter of time. He went on to add:

“As much as I love you and I love overthinking things, and I love theorizing, I don’t love late nights. I miss the days where I could just sit down on the couch with [Stephanie] and play video games, and it’s not for content. Or I’m playing a game, and I’m not thinking about what theories are gonna come out of that. I miss it.”

MatPat tied the knot with Stephanie Patrick on May 19, 2012

MatPat met his now-wife and COO Stephanie Patrick when the two were students at Duke University. She also plays a massive role in the production of The Game Theorists YouTube videos. On Instagram, where she has amassed a following of 249K, she describes herself as:

“The business half of Game Theory, Film Theory, Food Theory, and GTLive. Parent to company, cat and kid. My favorite tea is all of them.”

Stephanie Patrick holds the Instagram handle of cordypatrick, which is a combination of her maiden name Cordato, and her married name of Patrick.

The couple tied the knot on May 19, 2012. Six years later, they announced on YouTube that they were expected a child together. Their son, Oliver Patrick, was born on July 9, 2018, and is now five years old.

Game Theory fans were informed about MatPat and Stephanie Patrick’s son every step of the way. On April 29, the YouTubers asked fans to select a color for their son’s room.

After their son’s birth, they took to the internet to reveal that the delivery went well. The parents also created an Instagram account for their son. However, at the time of writing this article, no posts were published from the same.

Speaking about how the heavy-workload had affected his family life, Matthew revealed on YouTube:

“I don’t love the fact that Steph and I have been work-first for over a decade, where I’m sitting down to dinner with my best friend and we’re talking about business logistics.”

“Deeply respect his devotion to his family”: Netizens express sadness but show support as MatPat announces departure from channel

Fans felt bittersweet after the latest announcement made it online. Many claimed that they were happy to see the YouTube star prioritize his personal life, but would certainly miss his videos. A few reactions to the announcement read:

Although MatPat is stepping down from the main channel he revealed that he will continue hosting on GTLive “until the foreseeable future.” He went on to reveal that he will be taking on other projects like creating a lo-fi video series and a digital creator fashion show amongst others.