The Flash fans slam "weak" CGI in its new trailer

Ahead of its premiere next month, The Flash recently got a new trailer, which is being touted as the final trailer for the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) outing before it hits theaters on June 16. Throughout its 2:21-minute-long duration, the promotional clip keeps one engaged with tight action sequences, sharp dialogs, and promising acting. The appearances of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne / Batman in their respective timelines act as the cherry on top.

However, the special effects in The Flash’s final trailer left fans disappointed. Referring to an intense fight scene that happens close to the 2-minute mark in the trailer, as dropped by Discussing Film, many took to Twitter to point out the “weak visuals and CGI” seen in the new clip.

Fan reacting to trailer, as dropped by Discussing Film. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Helmed by Argentine filmmaker Andy Muschietti in his fourth full-length feature directorial, the movie stars Ezra Miller in the titular character, Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl, Michael Shannon as General Zod, and Ron Livingston as Barry Allen's father Henry Allen, among others.

Maribel Verdú as Barry’s mother Nora, Kiersey Clemons as a journalist, and Barry’s love interest Iris West, and Jeremy Irons as Wayne's butler, Alfred Pennyworth, complete the cast. The Flash is scheduled to release on June 16, 2023.

"It's a PS3 game, isn't it?": The Flash trailer CGI sparks hilarious comments

The trailer for the 2023 release begins with a comedic scene where some girls are expressing their admiration for Barry while Pennyworth is instructing him to do a task. Aided by Pink Floyd's Time, it progresses to an emotional moment between Barry and Affleck’s Bruce where the former offers to time travel to “save” his mother and Bruce’s parents (watch out for Ben Affleck’s deft expression at this point).

The rest of the trailer deals with the concept, giving way to numerous attractive combat sequences. Being a superhero-focused movie about different worlds colliding, it certainly has a lot of CGI work, which falters at a particular desert sequence.

Social media users took notice of this and remarked that it looks like a PS3 game and that the 2013 film Man of Steel had better graphics than The Flash.

Backed by DC Studios, the Disco Factory, and Double Dream, the synopsis of the film reads:

“Barry Allen / The Flash travels back in time to prevent his mother's murder, which traps him in an alternate reality without metahumans. He enlists the help of his younger self, an older Batman and the Kryptonian castaway Supergirl in order to save this world from the restored General Zod and return to his universe.”

To note, the new trailer for The Flash is the third promotional video for the DCEU 13th installment. Filming took place in several spots in England and Scotland from April/May to October 2021.

