“The gaslighting in his speech is top tier sick and evil”: Anna Duggar’s dad Mike Keller's sermon about slavery sparks outrage online

Christian reality TV star Anna Duggar’s father, pastor Mike Kellar has drawn criticism on social media over a church sermon that compared the Jan 6 Capitol rioters to enslaved people. The speech, riddled with historical inaccuracies, was designed to teach the rioters that "protesting" the 2020 election was futile and prayer was the way forward to “Change America.”

Keller, while guest preaching at the Fair Park Baptist Church in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday, June 25, suggested that the enslaved people were freed because they relied on prayer and the benevolence of “good” plantation owners.

David Heath @davidhth In a stunning sermon, a minister says enslaved people never rallied in DC to protest slavery. Rather, they relied on plantations' "good people" to teach them to read the Bible so they could repent and end slavery. Mike Keller is Anna Duggar's father. v/c: @itsrowsdower on TikTok. In a stunning sermon, a minister says enslaved people never rallied in DC to protest slavery. Rather, they relied on plantations' "good people" to teach them to read the Bible so they could repent and end slavery. Mike Keller is Anna Duggar's father. v/c: @itsrowsdower on TikTok. https://t.co/yijrDcQh8g

Keller said that plantation owners built a church and taught enslaved people how to read the bible, which supposedly led to their emancipation.

“Folks, I want to tell you; it is really simple. I’ll show you how to change America. A hundred-fifty years ago, or 200 years ago when the Blacks were slaves: Did they ever go to Washington, D.C., and have a rally 200 years ago to protest against slavery? No. What did they do?”

Keller then erroneously declared that “good people on the plantations,” built churches for enslaved Black people and lovingly taught them how to read the bible. The pastor then explained that Black people “humbled themselves” and turned to god, who made slavery illegal in America.

“Here’s what the Blacks did about 150 years ago. They humbled themselves. They prayed. They sought God's face and they turned from their wicked ways and God made slavery illegal through several white presidents. It worked, didn’t it? They didn’t protest.”

Ishmael Mayhew @ishcontent @davidhth The gaslighting in his speech is top tier sick and evil. @davidhth The gaslighting in his speech is top tier sick and evil.

The sermon, which disregarded the plight of enslaved people, prompted one Twitter user to comment:

“The gaslighting in his speech is top-tier sick and evil.”

Uninformed about Black history, Keller ignored scores of abolitionists, including free and formerly enslaved people (John Brown, Frederick Douglas), who worked tirelessly to support the abolitionist movement while endangering their lives.

Netizens respond to Anna Duggar’s father Mike Kellar's sermon

David Heath @davidhth @nubiandreds It seemed like an aside so perhaps he was making it up as he was speaking. @nubiandreds It seemed like an aside so perhaps he was making it up as he was speaking.

Anna Duggar’s dad Mike Keller’s sermon did not go down well with social media users as the speech appeared to disregard years of struggle of enslaved people. Many took to Twitter to slam the sermon that they considered offensive and racist.

A social media user on Twitter pointed out that the misinformed sermon is why people need Black history books in school.

“Black people turned away from their wicked ways?” What kind of wicked ways did my people have when we were getting beaten, kidnapped, r*ped, and brutalized while enslaved? No protest? There was a whole a** war about ending slavery. This is why we need Black History in school.”

Another baffled user echoed the statement and said:

“Exactly. The plantation owners are portrayed as good and loving. Who even thinks this way?”

Shelley Hughes @nubiandreds @davidhth Utterly amazing that he actually believes what he is saying. How? Where did he get his info? Clearly he missed the history lesson where the enslaved were forbidden to learn how to read. WTH?!?! #falsesermon101 @davidhth Utterly amazing that he actually believes what he is saying. How? Where did he get his info? Clearly he missed the history lesson where the enslaved were forbidden to learn how to read. WTH?!?! #falsesermon101

Keith Myer ™ @Pastakeith



Google is your friend, dude. History and facts will help. @davidhth You don’t get to go to Washington and petition the government when you’re told you’re owned, that you have no rights aren’t paid real wages and can’t change jobs.Google is your friend, dude. History and facts will help. @davidhth You don’t get to go to Washington and petition the government when you’re told you’re owned, that you have no rights aren’t paid real wages and can’t change jobs. Google is your friend, dude. History and facts will help.

A Twitter user, in a seemingly caustic yet astute statement, opined the reason enslaved people did not protest in DC was that they were held captive by the plantation owners.

“Gee, I wonder why slaves could not just leave the plantations to go to DC.”

Others held similar views.

Annetta Catchings for Alexandria @annetta_of @davidhth This was the story handed down to him from his ancestors. Hopefully it ends with him. @davidhth This was the story handed down to him from his ancestors. Hopefully it ends with him.

Kiss My Grits! @HOLLEYWOOD9111 ” Is that bc if a slave was found to be able to read or write or get caught teaching someone to read they would be killed by those same so-called “good people” while they hide behind Jesus’ name” 🤔I’m just asking for a friend. @davidhth When he said they “relied on plantation good people” Is that bc if a slave was found to be able to read or write or get caught teaching someone to read they would be killed by those same so-called “good people” while they hide behind Jesus’ name” 🤔I’m just asking for a friend. @davidhth When he said they “relied on plantation good people😳” Is that bc if a slave was found to be able to read or write or get caught teaching someone to read they would be killed by those same so-called “good people” while they hide behind Jesus’ name” 🤔I’m just asking for a friend.

Hanover_Sinch 🌲🇨🇦🇺🇦🇿🇦🇺🇸🌲 @HanoverSinch @davidhth @RuthieBowman14 Blacks would have been shot or hung on the way to Washington to protest 150 years ago @davidhth @RuthieBowman14 Blacks would have been shot or hung on the way to Washington to protest 150 years ago

David Osborne @DwntwnDave @davidhth @cardon_brian Why we need African American history as well as studying the histories of all groups here in America to fully understand our story. @davidhth @cardon_brian Why we need African American history as well as studying the histories of all groups here in America to fully understand our story.

Anna Duggar married convicted reality star Josh Duggar in 2008

Casey (she/her) @MamaSissieSays If you’re wondering why Anna Duggar is the way she is, AND/OR why our country has a problem with inaccurate, white-washed history, THIS is the video for you. If you’re wondering why Anna Duggar is the way she is, AND/OR why our country has a problem with inaccurate, white-washed history, THIS is the video for you. 👍 https://t.co/ewsn7Mndb4

This isn’t the first time Anna Duggar’s family member has stirred up controversy. Anna, who rose to fame after meeting and marrying TLC's 19 Kids and Counting star Josh Duggar in 2008, was in the headlines for years after her husband admitted to molesting five girls, including four of his sisters in 2015.

Josh is currently serving a lengthy prison sentence (12. 5 years) after he was found guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography in 2021.

Anna and Josh Duggar ( Image via Anna Duggar/Twitter)

Throughout her husband’s legal woes, Anna has stood by him, even writing a letter asking the presiding judge for leniency during Josh Duggar’s sentencing.

Shortly after Josh started his prison sentence, Anna Duggar retreated from public life and stayed relatively off the grid on social media.

