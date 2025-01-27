"The golden age is saturn worship" — Internet calls out Eric Trump for posting and deleting a tweet threatening countries amid US-Colombia drama

Donald Trump's son Eric recently created headlines after he shared a post on X on January 27, 2025, in support of his father. The post came almost a day after the US President threatened to put tariffs on Colombia when they refused to accept two military planes with migrants on Sunday, January 26.

Notably, Eric seemingly made some threats in his tweet as it reads:

"Any and all who dare to defy the American Golden Age, heed this warning: You WILL lose. Tow the lone, or we WILL run you down! The gloves are off, and we're not playing around this time. For now, it's tariffs, but trust me: We can, and will, do SO MUCH WORSE."

The post was deleted around 20 minutes after it was shared. However, the screenshots of the tweet went viral on different platforms and Eric is yet to share a response on what he was exactly referring to in the tweet.

On the other hand, netizens took to X to share their reactions to the deleted post.

One of them seemingly expressed concern over Eric's words and wrote:

"Eric Trump posted a very ominous post on X that he deleted within 20 minutes… This is actually terrifying……The golden age is saturn worship."

Other people also shared their opinions about the tweet, with one of them questioning if Eric was the "assistant president." Another person wrote that Eric's words were sounding like fascism.

"If Eric Trump really wanted to threaten Colombia he could ask his wife Lara to do a Shakira cover", a user wrote on X.

"Is Eric Trump the assistant president?", a user reaction mentioned.

""C'mon Trump and his supporters may be conservative, but they are not 'fascists' ." Well, here's a tweet from Eric Trump that was deleted. Sounds pretty much like fascism to me, " another response stated.

More reactions read:

"Does the little goon think he is in elected office? How bout we put the family on notice", a netizen commented.

""american golden age" – more like the Second Dark Ages", an X user reacted.

"He deleted it after 20 mins, but it still got 252k views! I hate this family!", one of the reactions reads.

Donald Trump ordered tariffs on all imports from Colombia

As mentioned, the US President was willing to impose tariffs on Colombia after their president Gustavo Petro did not allow two military planes to land. According to CNN, the tariff rate was supposed to be increased by 50% alongside a ban on Colombians entering the country.

Gustavo also responded with a tariff increase on the US and while addressing the reasons for not allowing the planes to land. He said that the US cannot handle a Colombian migrant like a criminal.

While imposing the tariffs, Trump also shared a post on Truth Social which reads:

"These measures are just the beginning. We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States!"

However, Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary for the White House confirmed on January 26, 2025, that both countries came to a negotiation to accept migrants without any restrictions and return them to their homes through an aircraft without any delay.

Although there was a negotiation, Leavitt said that they were not ready to accept the rules of tariffs, as per CNN. The outlet also stated that shortly after Karoline confirmed the agreement between the US and Columbia, the latter's Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto revealed that the deportation flights from the US have resumed their operations.

