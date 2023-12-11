The Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner appears intent on starting new 'blended life' with fiance Theresa Nist

Gerry Turner finally made his decision between Theresa Nist and Lisa Fhima as part of the season finale of The Golden Bachelor. Turner stuck with Theresa Nist and the couple has since announced that they will be filming their wedding for Bravo which will be released as a special episode of its own.

Even though Gerry and Theresa have announced their wedding, they are still getting to know one another. Gerry recently posted a picture of his four girls with Theresa on social media, giving the impression that the process is proceeding as smoothly as it possibly can.

The Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner wants to wish fans a very ‘Gerry Christmas’

Gerry has undoubtedly shown remarkable progress and is now ready to start a new chapter in his life despite already being 72. Turner already has 4 daughters from his late wife Tina Turner who passed away a few years ago. Tina’s death and the resulting misery forced Gerry into new relationships in the first place.

On December 10, Gerry uploaded a lovable picture on Instagram. The picture included Theresa’s daughter Jen Woolston as well as her daughter-in-law Amanda Nist. His two daughters Jenny Young and Angie Turner from his previous marriage were also part of the picture.

The five ladies wore the same ‘A very Gerry Christmas’ red sweatshirts and Turner even used the caption to let fans know what to expect in the coming time:

“Going to be a very Gerry Christmas with Theresa and our blended family.”

It seems highly likely that Gerry and his newly blended family are eager to begin a new chapter in their lives and want to do it in style. Concerning the future, the two had numerous questions to address, one of which was where they intended to live together. But The Golden Bachelor recently disclosed in an interview that the couple had decided to relocate to Charleston following their nuptials.

Before that of course, there are plenty of other things to look forward to. The decision to wed swiftly seems to be an attempt from the two to start their married life as quickly as possible. The two made history by becoming the first winners of The Golden Bachelor and will now be expected to produce a good example for those who come next.

Gerry had his fair share of doubt and questions concerning this final choice on The Golden Bachelor. He was close to choosing Lisa as well who had claimed she was left blindsided by Gerry’s eventual decision. Regardless, for Gerry, it appears as though it was clear that there was only one woman that he fell in love with.

It seems as if Gerry is delighted with his choice, and appears to be very much enjoying time with his new family. The same can be expected in the coming holiday season, as The Golden Bachelor and his blended family prepare to celebrate together.