The Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist to walk down the aisle on televised wedding special

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor season 1 was brought to an end on November 30. Episode 8 saw the 72-year-old Gerry Turner decide who had won his heart over the course of the last few weeks. Expected to choose between Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima, Turner surprised many by choosing Theresa.

Now, with the couple set to start their new lives in Charleston, they have already begun planning the next step of their lives, ie. marriage. During a recent interview for ABC, the two revealed that they had already set the date as January 4 and will be having a televised wedding which fans will be able to watch.

The Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist to get married on January 4

The Golden Bachelor season 1 came to a thrilling end after Gerry Turner seemingly had a change of heart and realized that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Nist. Turner seemingly was delighted about his decision and the two have only gotten closer in the days after The Golden Bachelor came to a conclusion.

Turner revealed that it was the Costa Rica Fantasy Suites date that effectively changed his mind, as he realized Theresa was a woman who knew exactly how to “maintain and nurture a relationship.” Theresa, on the other hand, thought that she simply had knocked Gerry’s boots off during the Costa Rica date.

Regardless, while Turner was confused, he claimed that he eventually realized there was only one woman for him:

“And as I got closer and closer to the process started in the show, I really kind of came to realize that I did indeed want to be married, that I wanted that commitment, that two-way street."

He added:

"And so as I got into the show, that was my objective In retrospect, I realized that in that particular moment...But once you get through it all and you look back, then you realize that there is just really one person that really meets the standard in all situations that you want it to be.”

Gerry had been guilty of hilariously telling Leslie a couple of days before the Finale that he loved her. Leslie revealed after the show that she had been blindsided by Turner, and had already picked out her wedding dress as well.

However, as fate played its hand, it was clear to Gerry that there was only one woman on the show that he wanted to marry.

During the interview, the two also talked about how they had already decided on January 4, 2024, as their wedding date and would move to Charleston after it. The wedding itself will become a standalone The Golden Bachelor Special and will be aired on the same day, as things stand.