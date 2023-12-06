"The only good this does is give SNL more material": George Santos’ ‘Cameo’ videos spark wild reactions online

American politician and former Republican congressman George Santos made headlines after being expelled from the House on Friday, December 1. However, it seems that he quickly found an alternative source of income and has joined the Cameo website, which offers public access to celebrities to request "personalized video message for any occasion.”

While initially the authenticity of the news was doubted, on December 4, George Santos added the link to his Cameo page on his X (formerly Twitter) bio. As per The Guardian, the ex-congressman is charging $10 to request him for a personalized message.

As soon as the news of George Santos’ Cameo debut went viral, it sparked wild reactions online. In this regard, a Reddit user commented under @u/Suonii180’s post on the same.

A netizen makes fun of Santos' Cameo debut. (Image via Reddit/allthenights)

“Should I make a fundraiser to get a George Santos cameo”: Internet has hilarious reaction to former congressman’s Cameo debut

According to the BBC, 35-year-old George Santos was fired from the U.S. Congress on Friday after a scandalous ethics report was published against him, charging him with dozens of criminal offenses, such as wire fraud, money laundering, identity theft, and more. He stayed in the House for 11 months before his expulsion by 311/114 votes, as per Fox News.

However, over the weekend, he joined the Cameo website to offer custom-made messages for his fans and followers. His bio reads "former congressional icon!" and “the expelled member of congress from New York City.”

As per the Cameo link on his X bio, he would charge $10 to send him a message and $200 to ask for a personalized video. Previously, he charged $75 and later $150 for the same, according to the BBC. The video categories include holiday, birthday, gossip, pep talk, advice, question, roast, and others.

With a 4.94 rating so far, George Santos has sent messages to Omaha senator Megan Hunt, New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez (who is currently facing bribery charges), a congratulations note for someone named Paige, and a birthday homage for somebody called Jack, among other notes.

Since the news of Santos’ joining Cameo surfaced on the internet, it has triggered hilarious reactions from social media users.

On Friday, George Santos left The Capitol by telling the reporters, “To hell with this place,” before launching a series of attacks on his ex-colleagues, including Nicole Malliotakis, whom he accused of “questionable stock trading,” Mike Lawler, whose campaign funding was alleged to be suspicious, and Nick LaLota, whom Santos tagged as a “no-show” at his last job.”

The BBC reported that George Santos isn’t the only politician to sell content on Cameo. Former Alaska governor and GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin is also on the website and earned over $211,000 last year. Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich and ex-New York City mayors Rudy Giuliani and Roger Stone are also on Cameo, as per Fox News.

Likewise, former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage also used the platform in the past and even stirred up a controversy when his 2021 message to the Irish Republican Army went viral.

For those uninitiated, Cameo was formed in 2017 and crossed $1 billion in worth in 2021. Available to people across the world, it grants celebrities and influencers an alternative source of income by charging people for personalized texts and media.