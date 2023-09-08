What did Peter Navarro do? Contempt of Congress charge explained

American politician Peter Navarro was convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with an inquiry in connection to the alleged plot to overturn the results of the 2020 election. After almost four hours of deliberation on September 7, a Washington-based jury found Navarro guilty of two counts of contempt for his refusal to appear before a House committee on January 6 and to provide papers that had been subpoenaed.

The prosecution claimed that Navarro acted "above the law" by rejecting a subpoena issued as part of an inquiry conducted by Congress. There is also a possible fine of $100,000.

In addition, the penalties for each offense include a mandatory minimum of 30 days in jail and a maximum potential sentence of one year in prison. The sentence has been set for January 12, 2023, by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta.

After the verdict, Navarro's attorney said that they would file for a mistrial, arguing that the placards of the demonstrators outside the courtroom during the brief intermission between the jurors' deliberations had biased them. In closing arguments, while talking to the jurors, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Aloi stated:

“Peter Navarro made a choice. He chose not to comply with the congressional subpoena. Our government only works when people play by the rules. We are a nation of laws and our system does not work if people think they are above the law. If people like the defendant can choose to ignore the government’s subpoenas, the work of our government to serve its people cannot get done.”

Peter Navarro was not surprised by the verdict not favoring his side

As per NBC News, Peter Navarro spoke to the reporters outside the Washington DC courthouse after the verdict and seems to be upset about the protestors supporting him.

"Sad day for America, not because of the guilty verdicts, but because I can’t come out and have an honest, decent conversation with the people of America."

Calling it "nuts," Navarro complained about the country's "divide" and "the woke Marxist left," adding that he was not surprised by the verdict.

"We knew going in what the verdict was going to be. That is why this is going to the appeals court."

According to Peter Navarro, he didn't appear for the inquiry because former American President Donald Trump advised him to rely on executive privilege in the matter. However, Trump never informed the Jan. 6 committee of this or provided any supporting documentation in Navarro's case indicating he had done so.

Peter Navarro, a well known critic of free-trade policies, holds the position of professor emeritus of economics and public policy at the esteemed University of California, Irvine.

Steve Bannon, a former senior Trump White House advisor, was found guilty last year on two charges of contempt of Congress for defying a House committee subpoena. He received a four-month prison term and a $6,500 fine.