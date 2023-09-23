Where is Bob Menendez from? Ethnicity and marriages explored amid bribery scandal

Senator Bob Menendez was recently indicted and charged with bribery. His wife, Nadine, was also accused of the same crime. The charges on Bob and Nadine include conspiracy to commit bribery, honest services fraud, and extortion under the color of official right. Bob Menendez was born in New York City to Cuban immigrants.

According to The Guardian, the charges are related to accepting gold bars, cash, Mercedes-Benz, and various other gifts in exchange for the protection of three businessmen and influencing the Egypt government.

NBC News revealed that the federal agents conducted a search on the duo's residence in New Jersey in June last year. The agents found cash worth $480,000 that was hidden in different places. Nadine, on the other hand, had cash worth $70,000 which was hidden in her safe deposit box.

The indictment states that businessmen Wael Hana and Jose Uribe offered them some gifts. This was in exchange for Bob using his influence to stop a criminal investigation and prosecution conducted by the New Jersey attorney general's office linked to Jose's relative.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has confirmed that Bob won't serve as the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee for some time.

US attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams also confirmed that the investigation is still in progress. He has requested anyone with information to immediately contact the authorities.

Bob Menendez's ethnicity and other details explored

According to Mechanical, Bob Menendez's parents, Mario Menendez and Evangelina Alvarado, were from Cuba and they left the place a few months before his birth in January 1954.

Mario was a carpenter and Evangelina was a seamstress. Bob spent his childhood in Union City. He has previously criticized the human rights of the Cuban government and supported policies promoting democracy and freedom in Cuba.

Bob Menendez finished his education at Union Hill High School and Saint Peter's High School. He started his career as a lawyer after acquiring his Juris Doctor degree from Rutgers Law School.

Bob Menendez has two children from his first marriage

Bob Menendez has been trending for some time due to his involvement in a bribery scandal. This has sparked an interest among people to know more about his wives and children.

He first married a teacher of the Union City Board of Education and Union City Public Schools, Jane Jacobsen. The duo tied the knot in 1976 and separated in 2005. He then got engaged to his current wife Nadine Menendez in 2019 and they exchanged vows the following year.

NJ states that Nadine is reportedly the president of the Strategic International Business Consultants and served on the Hackensack Meridian Children's Advisory Committee. Bob has two children from his first marriage – Alicia and Rob.

Alicia started her career on news channels like CNN and is the founder of the organization Define American. She was also the host of a show called American Voices, which aired on MSNBC. Alicia has been married to Carlos Prio Odio since 2015.

Rob was also a lawyer like his father. He later pursued his political career as an aide to Union City Mayor William Musto and served on the Union City Board of Education.

Bob and Nadine may receive a sentence of up to 45 years in prison, though the judge would eventually decide.