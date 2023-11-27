“The Jimin effect!”: Netizens react as fans share their own Dior star tags after spotting FACE singer’s decorated bag on his Japan trip

BTS' Jimin has started a new trend among ARMYs thanks to his association with Dior. On November 23, the FACE singer traveled to Japan with his fellow BTS member Jungkook to reportedly film a travel vlog together. The Busan boys were dressed stylishly at the airport, as always. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed another detail with the 28-year-old BTS member.

The FACE singer wore an oversized jacket, a beret cap, and a stylish bag. As the official global face of the fashion luxury brand Dior, it wasn't surprising that he was carrying a cross-body bag from the brand, also known as “Hit The Road Bag with Strap.”

However, fans noticed two star-shaped charms hanging from the strap of the Dior bag, giving it a unique touch.

Expand Tweet

In a new development, ARMYs are collecting the Dior star tags and decorating their own bags. A fan wrote in response to this new trend:

"The fact that Dior is expensive, wow! PJMS, are rich. The Jimin effect!"

Expand Tweet

Jimin's fans are now attaching star-shaped tags to their own Dior bags

Expand Tweet

On January 16 this year, Jimin was chosen as the global brand ambassador for Dior, who joined the likes of BLACKPINK's Jisoo as one of the prominent K-pop idols to front the French luxury brand. Notably, the FACE singer is Dior's first Asian male brand ambassador, as well as BTS' first member to sign a solo deal with a luxury fashion brand.

The inclusion of the star symbol in Dior is a heartwarming story. It was created by the founder, Mr Christian Dior himself, who found a star-shaped charm on the street in 1947, which he considered a good luck symbol to kickstart his career in fashion. Since then, it has been integral to Dior and is incorporated into all their designs.

ARMYs have now given the lucky symbol star a whole new meaning by incorporating it in their Dior-owned goodies, showcasing their unconditional love and support for Jimin.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Notably, since Jimin became the global brand ambassador for Dior, he has been responsible for the massive rise in stock prices by more than 6% and the generation of major revenue for the brand.

He even caused major items from the French luxury brand's spring collection to be sold out. Fans have been posting on social media about how they are unable to find their clothing size or other items as they are sold out, expressing their pride in Jimin's star power.

Moreover, according to the latest information from the data company Launchmetrics, Dior was the best-performing luxury brand of the year.

Jimin is currently in Japan to film a travel documentary with Jungkook

Expand Tweet

Recently, Big Hit Music announced that the remaining BTS members had initiated their military enlistment process, which means they will be called to join the Korean military anytime soon. Hence, they are trying to pack in as much work as they can.

RM is giving the finishing touches to his upcoming album and making public appearances like the one at W Korea recently. BTS member V is currently in London for a personal schedule.

The Serendipity singer and Jungkook are currently stationed in Sapporo, Japan. Fans believe they are filming their much-awaited travel vlog together and reportedly traveling to different locations and cities within Japan to do so. ARMYs are hoping the travel vlog featuring Jikook will be released soon.