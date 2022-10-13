"The Kardashians do it all the time": Heidi Klum and daughter Leni's lingerie ad backlash leaves internet divided 

Heidi Klum, 49, has sparked outrage after posing in lingerie with her 18-year-old daughter, Leni, on a recent photoshoot for the lingerie label, Intimissimi.

Heidi Klum posted the Intimissimi shoot on her Instagram and said in the caption:

"Together with @intimissimiofficial we celebrate women; the love and support between a mother and her daughter; and how confident, beautiful and happy lingerie can make you feel."

The label's Instagram, too, posted the video from the photoshoot with the caption:

"A story of self-confidence, joy of life and love between a mother and a daughter."

The Instagram comments on Intimissimi's post ranged from "I love it - so cute" to "very disturbing." The photoshoot has sparked fierce debate, with some defending Klum and others pointing out the shoot's incestuous nature.

The internet is split on Heidi Klum posing with daughter

For the unversed, Leni Olumi Klum is the eldest of Heidi Klum's four children. She turned 18, this May. Klum and her husband, Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, divorced before Leni was born. The mother-daughter duo have also previously modeled together for Vogue Germany and Harper's Bazaar.

Heidi and Leni Klum are not the first family to face criticism for their advertisements. In 2018, the Kardashians were lambasted for their appearance in a contentious Calvin Klein commercial. Days later, models and sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid were also scrutinized for posing nude on a British Vogue shoot.

Returning to the topic at hand, the latest photoshoot of Heidi and Leni has divided fans, with some believing that a lingerie advertisement is not the best platform for mother-daughter bonding.

Charlotte Gill



dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/arti… Ah yes, the classic mother-daughter pose: standing in your lingerie. A favourite for every family album. Ah yes, the classic mother-daughter pose: standing in your lingerie. A favourite for every family album.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/arti…

Many felt disturbed imagining similar photos with their parents.

Tranna Wintour @TrannaWintour ‍ seriously, imagine doing a photoshoot in lingerie with *your* mom Does anyone else think it’s kinda weird that Heidi Klum shot a lingerie campaign with her daughterseriously, imagine doing a photoshoot in lingerie with *your* mom Does anyone else think it’s kinda weird that Heidi Klum shot a lingerie campaign with her daughter 😵‍💫 seriously, imagine doing a photoshoot in lingerie with *your* mom https://t.co/yxgnNMKS8e

Some seemed alright with the idea of Heidi Klum and Leni modeling lingerie together, but showcased objections to the pair's interaction during the shoot.

minions over ukranians 🇺🇦 @JWV1987 Heidi Klum and her 18 year old daughter modeling lingerie isn’t bad in itself but them kissing each other on the lips while doing it is a little unseemly. Lol Heidi Klum and her 18 year old daughter modeling lingerie isn’t bad in itself but them kissing each other on the lips while doing it is a little unseemly. Lol

Some brought up the nature of the fashion industry and commented that a photoshoot not made in "good taste" is in "vogue" at present.

There were also voices in support of Heidi Klum and her daughter.

A few noted that the ad comprised nothing out of the ordinary.

Alex -



It's completely normal looking. @nypost If you opened any catalogue from a department store 30 years ago you'd see similar pictures.It's completely normal looking. @WhiskeyMD247365 @nypost If you opened any catalogue from a department store 30 years ago you'd see similar pictures.It's completely normal looking.

Some also pointed out that the ad would appear commonplace in another context.

Sam Down @sam_down @Chey_enne100 @MailOnline If they were sitting next to each other on a beach wearing bikinis I don’t think that would add up to incest…this is no different @Chey_enne100 @MailOnline If they were sitting next to each other on a beach wearing bikinis I don’t think that would add up to incest…this is no different

In response to the backlash, some defended the duo stating that other celebrities have also appeared in similar ads. Most notably, the Kardashians.

Looking at the wonderful bond Heidi and Leni share:

Klum revealed on Instagram in 2020 that Leni spent a lot of time with her on TV sets and aspired to be a model and show host. At the age of 16, Leni made her modeling debut with a Vogue shoot, and the two posed for the cover of the January-February 2021 issue.

After Leni graduated from high school in 2022, the America's Got Talent judge was seen dropping her daughter off at college in New York City. Klum posted the following on Instagram at the time:

Sometimes I wish I could always have you that close but I know it’s now time for you to go spread your wings and fly. 🦋Take flight, be safe and shine bright my @leniklum 💖

Heidi Klum reportedly stated at the time that Leni's top priority was college rather than modeling.

