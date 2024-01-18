"The luckiest and successful fanboys of Faker": Fans delighted to see ENHYPEN finally meet professional League of Legends gamer

ENHYPEN members got to meet the South Korean League of Legends (LoL) pro gamer, Faker. The player is well-regarded in the esports arena and plays for SK Telecom's team, T1. It is no wonder the K-pop boy group also admires Faker, especially Heeseung, who has been wanting to meet the gamer for a while.

Back in 2022, in episode 42 of ENHYPEN's variety show, EN-O'Clock, when asked what the Bite Me singers wanted to do in the next episode of their show, Heeseung readily replied:

"Meet Faker."

Fans who knew Heeseung to be a skilled player of LoL were delighted at the prospect of him crossing paths with his idol.

Now that ENHYPEN finally met the esports legend, fans are reminiscing and bringing back this video. Meanwhile, in the new EN-TER key video, Heeseung can be seen introducing himself as a longstanding fan of Faker, having watched his games since middle school. He even earned praise for being a Platinum-tier player from Faker himself.

Reacting to the heartwarming interaction, one ENGENE (ENHYPEN fan) wrote the following:

"I'M SO HAPPY FOR THEM": ENGENEs react to ENHYPEN meeting with LoL ace-player Faker

ENHYPEN and Faker, aka Lee Sang-hyeok, shared some endearing moments in the latest video of the group's EN-TER key series on YouTube.

The two parties began by introducing themselves and dived into pleasantries. Star-struck group members including Jake, Heeseung, and Jay recollected watching his games in the past while members Jungwon and Ni-ki revealed not being League of Legends players.

The BELIFT boy group also had to shoot their currently trending Sweet Venom TikTok challenge with Faker as part of a Samsung ad. They shot take after take to get the perfect result while coincidentally, their hushing with the index finger choreography was identical to the gamer's signature pose. The boys even taught him some moves.

Furthermore, Heeseung reached his peak fan moment by requesting a match with his fave, sharing how it was his lifelong wish to play with him. The members confidently chose the 22-year-old idol to play the first game against Faker, while the former was visibly nervous.

As the match between the fan and his idol began, the other members had their eyes glued to both of their computer screens. While Faker played on skillfully, Heeseung's face was tense and focused. The LoL gamer declared he lost the game to Heeseung who could not believe he won against his idol.

The moment was made unforgettable when Faker acknowledged the ENHYPEN member as a good player. Later, Heeseung could be seen wondering if the esports titan had cut him some slack.

Further into the video, the other members took turns playing with the four-time League of Legends Worlds champion. In the end, they shook hands with Faker, who not only gifted all members T1 jerseys but also signed them.

Snippets from the exchange between the K-pop septet and Faker continue to go viral on social media. The K-pop group's fans reacted to some memorable moments from the video.

ENHYPEN released their extended play Orange Blood on November 17, 2023. Since then, the album has gained positive feedback from listeners. At the same time, Sweet Venom from the EP has become a trending TikTok challenge of late, where the members can be seen collaborating with other K-pop idols.

Additionally, soon after its release, Orange Blood landed the #1 spot on the Circle Album Chart, while also claiming the #4 position on the Billboard 200 chart.