"The main pillar of BRIIZEs": Fans elated as RIIZE's Eunseok indirectly expresses his support towards Seunghan's return to the group activities

On Tuesday, December 19, RIIZE's official YouTube account uploaded the latest episode of their ongoing series, WE RIIZE. Since Christmas is right around the corner, the members sat around a table decorating cookies while discussing random topics. While fans undoubtedly cherished the latest content, they expressed dissatisfaction to see the continued absence of Seunghan in the group's activities.

However, fans' spirits were lifted as they realized that Eunseok indirectly expressed his support for the members through his cookie decoration. Following Seunghan's hiatus, which resulted in several alleged scandals such as smoking, dating, etc., fans have expressed their need for the idol to resume his activities through several means, including trending the hashtag, RIIZE IS 7.

Expand Tweet

When Eunseok was decorating his cookie for the Christmas-themed video, the idol wrote seven on it, as though indirectly showcasing that RIIZE will continue to be a seven-member group despite the uncertainties fans are experiencing due to Seunghan's hiatus.

Fans praise RIIZE's Eunseok for indirectly expressing his support for fellow member Seunghan amidst his hiatus

On November 22, SM Entertainment announced that Seunghan would be pausing his idol activities to reflect on his alleged actions and scandals that had unfolded on the internet the previous week.

The idol was heavily criticized for several leaked pieces of information through anonymous netizens, such as pictures of him closely interacting with his former girlfriend, videos of him smoking, and supposedly badmouthing LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae, which was later proven to be a misunderstanding.

While many fans believed that the controversies weren't too serious or harmful, Seunghan was seen entering a hiatus regardless, upsetting many fans. SM Entertainment also announced that the group would be performing with six members until Seunghan's return, which is yet to be determined. However, fans have also been noticing the slow erasure of the idol from the group's content such as the inclusion of his name in the group's video credits, deletion of his Instagram highlight, etc.

Therefore, fans have been consistently trending hashtags on X in support of the idol, demanding his immediate resume of activities with RIIZE. While the members can't talk about the situation or Seunghan's absence openly, fans were more than delighted to see Eunseok share his support in the group's recent YouTube video. As soon as fans noticed that the idol drew a '7' on his cookie, they couldn't help but share their reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many expressed that it was bold of the idol to showcase his support for both fans' actions and his fellow member Seunghan, despite the possible consequences he might be facing later. Given that both Seunghan and Eunseok have showcased a strong friendship between them, fans were all the more touched by the idol standing up for his friend during tough times.

Following Eunseok's indirect support for RIIZE's functioning as a seven-member group, fans were not only elated by the same but also gained hope about Seunghan's possibly soon return to resume his activities with the group.