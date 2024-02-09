MCU’s The Marvels arrived on Disney+ on February 7, 2024, and viewers realized the good points in the movie that didn’t make a mark at the box office. When the $270 million movie was released in theatres in November, it could only garner around $200 million. While MCU content fatigue was one of the reasons, most reviews pushed the movie into a dud zone.

However, almost 90 days after the movie was officially released, it landed on the streaming giant Disney+. The majority of viewers seem to be enjoying the film, and many of them have taken to social media to express their happiness. With word of mouth picking up, The Marvels may finally become a hit, albeit on the streaming service.

Viewers have positive reviews for The Marvels streaming on Disney+

The Marvels landed on MCU’s streaming partner, Disney+ on February 7, 2024. Two days down the line, viewers are reacting positively to the movie. Many have made it to social media reporting liking the movie.

While The Marvels underperformed in the theatres, it has many more hits on the streaming platform. Among Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers and Teyonah Parris’s Monica Rambeau, Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel was also widely appreciated.

However, this turn of events for the appreciation of the movie was not expected.

What is The Marvels about?

As the opening scene shows, Dar-Benn is wearing one gauntlet, the Quantum band. While she wonders where could the other one be, Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel is shown having the other Quantum band without knowing it to be so.

Dar-Benn uses her band to create a jump point to a network that speeds space travel. However, that leads to an anomaly creating more jump points. As Monica touches one such opening near Nick Fury’s space station S.A.B.E.R., Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel ends up touching another jump point simultaneously.

While Kamala Khan does not know about the jump point, her gauntlet seems to respond to the whole interconnectivity. This causes all three people to exchange places with each other confusing for them, from which they recover to identify the source of the problem.

As the three leads realize they need to stop the Kree villain, they come together to form a team, named “The Marvels” by Kamala. With the Kree villain destroyed, it would be time to seal the rupture between realities. Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel help Monica do the task at a big risk to her existence in this world.

Director Nia DaCosta has done an adequate job in keeping the movie lively even in the otherwise quiet scenes like the teaming-up of the three leads.

Besides Disney+Hotstar, The Marvels is also available to buy or rent as a digital copy from Microsoft Stores, iTunes, and Prime Video. For viewers who want a physical copy, an order can be placed on DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K Ultra HD in the UK. However, viewers with a Disney+ subscription can currently watch it along with many other MCU titles on the streaming giant.

