The Marvels leaked final battle is so bad people are calling Eternals better

The much-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel, The Marvels, has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. Leaked footage of the film's final battle has surfaced online, and fans are unhappy with what they've seen.

Many are calling out the battle scene, with the top comment saying their respect for the Eternals increased after this.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for The Marvels.

What happens in the leaked final battle

A YouTube video titled 'The Marvels Final Battle HD Marvels Vs. Dar-Benn Fight Scene And Ending HD' was posted by a user with the handle name Kris. The video is 8 minutes long, and in it, the trio of Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau can be seen fighting the antagonist Dar-Benn. The video is cut in many places, leading to only a 'somewhat' level of understanding of the plot.

Dar-Benn, desperate to save her home planet of Hala from its suffocating atmosphere, resorts to a drastic measure: opening a jump point that funnels the air from the planet Tarnax. This risky manoeuvre proves successful, and the trio has to escape with as many Kree civilians as they can save.

Focused on her mission to fully restore Hala, Dar-Benn sets her sights on Aladna, a water-rich planet. There, she tears open another jump point, channeling the vast ocean of Aladna into Hala's parched landscapes.

In a climactic showdown, The Marvels confront Dar-Benn, who has seized control of Kamala's powerful bangles. Dar-Benn then wields the bangles' cosmic energy to rip open a gaping hole in the fabric of space.

In a final, desperate act, Dar-Benn unleashes a surge of energy so powerful that it consumes her very being, leaving behind a vortex that threatens the entire universe.

Kamala and Danvers by her side channel their combined cosmic powers into Monica Rambeau, imbuing her with the strength to seal the hole from the other side.

As the vortex begins to close, Monica finds herself stranded in the uncharted expanse of the multiverse, her fate uncertain. Kamala and Danvers, Kamala and Danvers, burdened by the sacrifice made to protect the universe, can only hope for her safe return.

Fans react to The Marvels leaked final battle

Here are some of the top fan reactions from the leaked final battle footage:

It remains to be seen if the latest Marvel offering will live up to expectations. However, one thing's for sure: the leaked final battle has undoubtedly cast a shadow over the film.