"The mom of CARATs": Fans thank NANA Tour's producer, Shin Hyo-jung, for her above-budget Italy trip for SEVENTEEN in appreciation of their hard work

On Wednesday, January 3, SEVENTEEN members and Na Young seok's producer attended the production presentation of their collaborative NANA Tour reality show, which was held at the Eliena Hotel in Gangnam-gu. During the same time, the members and the producer discussed several aspects of filming the show and shared many behind-the-scenes stories.

One of the anecdotes he shared was his skepticism about planning a trip to Italy because of the cost and the number of people in the group. However, Na Young-seok stated that the co-producer of NANA Tour, Shin Hyo-jung, who was the original creator of the reality show NANA Tour, was inspired by Youth Over Flowers and insisted that the members be taken to Italy.

He also shared that she wanted them to have a good time at a good location as they've been working hard since their 20s, and they only naturally deserve a luxurious time off. Upon hearing the same, fans were left in tears and expressed their gratitude towards Shin Hyo-jung for her efforts.

Fans express gratitude towards NANA Tour's producer, Shin Hyo-jung for her luxurious and above-budget Italy trip for the SEVENTEEN members

The upcoming NANA Tour with SEVENTEEN is made in collaboration with the K-pop group, the producer of The Game Caterers, Na Young-seok, and the producer of the famous Korean travel reality show Youth Over Flowers, Shin Hyo-jung.

The show initially budded out of the SEVENTEEN members winning a game during their appearance on The Game Caterers, where they wished for a spin-off of Youth Over Flowers.

While many thought that the chances of actually executing the spin-off were slim, both the producers, Na Young-seok and Shin Hyo-jung, made it happen. The members were immediately taken to Italy after the end of their Japanese tour without any prior notice, and the members' survival in the new country was solely based on winning games, completing tasks, and more.

The much-awaited travel reality show is scheduled for release on January 5, KST, and before the show reaches the masses, a production presentation of the NANA Tour with SEVENTEEN was held in Seoul. During the same time, Na Young-suk and the members who were in attendance shared several anecdotes that took place during the show's filming.

One such thing that Na Young-seok PD shared was about Shin Hyo-jung insisting that the members get their trip to Italy instead of a lower budget location as she thought the group deserved a good time off for all the hard work they exerted in their twenties.

Though Na Young-suk stated that the distance and production fee are going to be too huge to cover, especially given the number of members in the group, Shin Hyo-jung wouldn't budge.

Young-seok PD also revealed that she wanted SEVENTEEN to go somewhere they've never been before, and Italy seemed to be the perfect fit. Upon hearing the same, fans were touched and swelled up with gratitude. They were not only happy to see that the members' hard work was seen by others, but they also thanked Shin Hyo-jung for her efforts even though it was out of their budget.

Fans have been all the more enthusiastic about the NANA Tour and are preparing to support it as much as they can to give back to the producers who prioritized SEVENTEEN's happiness and enjoyment.