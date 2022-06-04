The Penthouse stars Uhm Ki-joon and Bong Tae-gyu to make a special appearance in Shooting Stars

There is nothing like a reunion and that’s exactly what will happen on tvN’s romantic-comedy drama Shooting Stars, which stars Kim Young-dae and Lee Sung-kyung in the lead roles.
The trio of SBS’ The Penthouse, Uhm Ki-joon, Bong Tae-gyu and Yoon Jong-hoon, will be reuniting in the latest episode of Shooting Stars. On June 3, tvN released a brief preview video featuring the former co-stars. The preview gives quite a throwback to their chaotic energy from The Penthouse series.
tvN’s Shooting Stars features Kim Young-dae and Lee Sung-kyung, and showcases the struggles behind creating the glamorous image of a star. The show depicts the hard work and dedication of an army of people who work behind the scenes to present a celebrity to their fans.
Uhm Ki-joon, who portrayed the role of the rich and arrogant Joo Dan-te in The Penthouse series, will star as top star Yoon Jang-seok who is fighting with his agency regarding his contract renewal. Meanwhile, Bong Tae-gyu, who played Lee Kyu-jin in the Makjang (long-format) series, will be transforming into Sung Woo-joo, the CEO of the agency that desperately wants Yoon Jang-seok to stay back. It is left to be seen how their paths cross with their former co-star Yoon Jong-hoon, who plays the affable star manager Kang Yoo-sung.
Fans can look forward to the trio’s chaotic energy as Yoon Jong-hoon tries to play peacemaker between Uhm Ki-joon and Bong Tae-gyu, a good reminder of their The Penthouse days.
It is reported that Uhm Ki-joon and Bong Tae-gyu decided to appear in Shooting Stars to show support for their former The Penthouse co-stars Kim Young-dae, Yoon Jong-hoon and Ha Do-Kwon, despite their busy schedules.
What is in store for Kim Young-dae and Lee Sung-kyung in Shooting Stars?
Oh Han-byul (Lee Sung-kyung) is facing a slew of problems from all quarters and is trying her best to salvage her newfound romantic relationship with Gong Tae-sung (Kim Young-dae).
On the other hand, Gong Tae-sung is facing grave danger across the board as his relationship with Oh Han-byul is in jeopardy and his personal equation with his famous actress-mother keeps interrupting his life.
It will be interesting to see how our lead pair manages to salvage their relationship and their respective careers amidst the external crisis. Shooting Stars will air on June 3 at 10.40 pm KST on tvN (7.10 pm IST).
The Penthouse star Lee Ji-ah is in talks for a new drama
On June 3, YTN Star reported that The Penthouse star Lee Ji-ah has been cast in tvN’s new drama First Lady.
In response to the report, her agency BH Entertainment confirmed that Lee Ji-ah has indeed received an offer and is currently reviewing the same. Director Choi Young-hoon, who previously helmed One The Woman, Good Casting and High Society, has been roped into this project. More details are awaited.