The Penthouse stars Uhm Ki-joon and Bong Tae-gyu to make a special appearance in Shooting Stars

There is nothing like a reunion and that’s exactly what will happen on tvN’s romantic-comedy drama Shooting Stars, which stars Kim Young-dae and Lee Sung-kyung in the lead roles.

The trio of SBS’ The Penthouse, Uhm Ki-joon, Bong Tae-gyu and Yoon Jong-hoon, will be reuniting in the latest episode of Shooting Stars. On June 3, tvN released a brief preview video featuring the former co-stars. The preview gives quite a throwback to their chaotic energy from The Penthouse series.

tvN’s Shooting Stars features Kim Young-dae and Lee Sung-kyung, and showcases the struggles behind creating the glamorous image of a star. The show depicts the hard work and dedication of an army of people who work behind the scenes to present a celebrity to their fans.

The Penthouse’s stars will reunite on tvN’s Shooting Stars

Uhm Ki-joon, who portrayed the role of the rich and arrogant Joo Dan-te in The Penthouse series, will star as top star Yoon Jang-seok who is fighting with his agency regarding his contract renewal. Meanwhile, Bong Tae-gyu, who played Lee Kyu-jin in the Makjang (long-format) series, will be transforming into Sung Woo-joo, the CEO of the agency that desperately wants Yoon Jang-seok to stay back. It is left to be seen how their paths cross with their former co-star Yoon Jong-hoon, who plays the affable star manager Kang Yoo-sung.

Fans can look forward to the trio’s chaotic energy as Yoon Jong-hoon tries to play peacemaker between Uhm Ki-joon and Bong Tae-gyu, a good reminder of their The Penthouse days.

It is reported that Uhm Ki-joon and Bong Tae-gyu decided to appear in Shooting Stars to show support for their former The Penthouse co-stars Kim Young-dae, Yoon Jong-hoon and Ha Do-Kwon, despite their busy schedules.

What is in store for Kim Young-dae and Lee Sung-kyung in Shooting Stars?

Oh Han-byul (Lee Sung-kyung) is facing a slew of problems from all quarters and is trying her best to salvage her newfound romantic relationship with Gong Tae-sung (Kim Young-dae).

On the other hand, Gong Tae-sung is facing grave danger across the board as his relationship with Oh Han-byul is in jeopardy and his personal equation with his famous actress-mother keeps interrupting his life.

💫 liy 🏸 @kimyoungdaes



bong taegyu and um kijoon having cameo tonight!!!! taegyu as jonghoon's past workplace ceo and kijoon as the actor he took care of!!! aaaa not at the penthouse bgm 🤣 miss my chaotic trio



#ShootingStars ep13 full pre-releasedbong taegyu and um kijoon having cameo tonight!!!! taegyu as jonghoon's past workplace ceo and kijoon as the actor he took care of!!! aaaa not at the penthouse bgm 🤣 miss my chaotic trio #ShootingStars ep13 full pre-released 💫bong taegyu and um kijoon having cameo tonight!!!! taegyu as jonghoon's past workplace ceo and kijoon as the actor he took care of!!! aaaa not at the penthouse bgm 🤣 miss my chaotic triohttps://t.co/V1jELK3YGm

It will be interesting to see how our lead pair manages to salvage their relationship and their respective careers amidst the external crisis. Shooting Stars will air on June 3 at 10.40 pm KST on tvN (7.10 pm IST).

The Penthouse star Lee Ji-ah is in talks for a new drama

On June 3, YTN Star reported that The Penthouse star Lee Ji-ah has been cast in tvN’s new drama First Lady.

In response to the report, her agency BH Entertainment confirmed that Lee Ji-ah has indeed received an offer and is currently reviewing the same. Director Choi Young-hoon, who previously helmed One The Woman, Good Casting and High Society, has been roped into this project. More details are awaited.

