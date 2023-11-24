"The prettiest in every room": Fans gush at the latest appearance of BLACKPINK Jennie at the Love Your W event

BLACKPINK member Jennie has been creating big waves across the world, especially in the last few days. After attending the banquet at Buckingham Palace and getting awarded the highest honor by King Charles III in Glasgow, she was then seen at the "Love Your W" event in Seoul.

On November 24, 2023, W Korea hosted its 18th event, "Love Your W," an initiative to raise awareness for breast cancer among women across borders. Fans went gaga as soon as the Solo rapper-singer made an appearance on the red carpet and noted that she is "the prettiest in every room she walks into."

W Korea magazine hosts a charitable event titled "Love Your W" with the goal of raising awareness of breast cancer threats and highlighting the vital importance of preventative measures. Since the event's founding stone was placed in 2006, its 18th annual celebration took place today, on November 24, 2023.

"She's the main event": Fans ecstatic to see Jennie walk down the red carpet at the "Love Your W" event in Seoul

The 2023 "Love Your W" event witnessed several South Korean celebrities grace the occasion, such as RM of BTS, MONSTA X’s Shownu, aespa, TXT, Hwasa, Sung Hanbin, Hyunjin of Stray Kids, Sunmi, BamBam, ITZY, and Hyuna, among others.

Furthermore, actress Lee Sung-Kyung, veteran singer and actress Uhm Jung-Hwa, actor and model Lee Soo-Hyuk, and more also graced the event.

However, the moment the BLACKPINK idol entered, the entire internet was enthralled with her aura and stunning appearance, as seen by her incredible images. Dressed in a beige-colored off-shoulder bodycon and black high heels, Jennie kept her hair and makeup minimal.

Fans were stunned by her grand visuals and took over Twitter, presently X, as they lavished praise on the Solo singer and rapper. A fan, @jenniescharts, tweeted, "She's the main event."

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK members arrived at Buckingham Palace as distinguished guests for the South Korea-UK State Banquet on November 21, 2023. They graced the occasion on November 21 as ambassadors for COP26 and adherents of the UN's sustainable development goals.

Furthermore, King Charles III of the United Kingdom presented honorary medals to the K-pop phenomenon BLACKPINK on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, in acknowledgment of their work raising young awareness of the effects of environmental degradation.

It has an abundance of weight since the supergroup became the first K-pop and the musical act that wasn't British to receive the accolade. Additionally, King Charles III declared the four BLACKPINK members honorary members of the Order of the British Empire.

In other news, Jennie's contract renewal with YG Entertainment has been clouded with a shroud of uncertainty, heightening the impatience of her and the group's fans.

The company still hasn't announced any final verdict on the matter, however, according to Munhwa Ilbo, two of the members have renewed their exclusive deals with the company, while talks are still ongoing with the rest.

While fans wonder which of the two members has had their contracts renewed, the Korean media source hasn't revealed their identities.