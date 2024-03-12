"The real people's princess": Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jisoo reportedly donated profits from her YouTube channel to NGO Save the Children

BLACKPINK's Jisoo has made headlines for reportedly donating profits from her solo YouTube channel to the NGO Save the Children. According to Hankook Ilbo, the K-pop idol has used all her profits from her channel Happiness Index 103% (행복지수103%) to support the NGO's efforts in providing food and necessities to underprivileged people in different countries.

She launched her solo YouTube channel, Happiness Index 103%, in January 2023, an interesting combination of her birthday, which falls on January 3, 1995, and her name, Jisoo, which is also translated to Index in Korean.

According to Hankook Ilbo, The BLACKPINK vocalist said,

"It will be delivered to places in need. I hope everyone's happiness index rises higher."

Fans online expressed admiration at witnessing their favorite idol using her earnings to help people in need. They highlighted her kind and generous acts in the past and called her "the real people's princess."

Expand Tweet

“A true role model”: Fans react as BLACKPINK’s Jisoo reportedly donates solo YouTube channel profits to NGO Save the Children

Jisoo's recent donation through her YouTube channel profits to Save the Children, a non-profit organization, has sparked widespread discussion on social media. The FLOWER singer boasts around 4.99 million subscribers alone on this channel. She has shared vlogs from her visits to different cities worldwide and behind-the-scenes footage, showcasing her diverse content.

As per the reports, the donation is set to be used to develop a mangrove forest project in the Nam Khanh District, in the Ca Mau Province, located in Vietnam. Fans have taken to social media to express their pride in the K-pop idol, praising her philanthropic act.

Here are some reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Earlier, the BLACKPINK member made headlines for her stunning appearance at the Dior Autumn-Winter 2024-2025 collection showcase at Paris Fashion Week. SEVENTEEN's Mingyu was also invited to the show, creating a buzz among common fans of the two K-pop groups. Jisoo and Mingyu’s interaction went viral on social media, and although it was brief, fans rejoiced at this moment.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, the How You Like That singer established her solo label, BLISSOO, on February 21, following her departure from YG Entertainment. She also launched the official social media accounts as well as the website on the same day. Through her SNS, she wrote,

"Transcending the boundaries of genres and fields, our mission is to share the happiness that JISOO creates in her own unique way."

She will be continuing her group activities with YG Entertainment while continuing her solo endeavors through BLISSOO.