Blackpink's Jisoo's latest campaign pictorial for Dior stuns the fans: "Real life princess"

On February 3, 2024, Blackpink's Jisoo shared some of the BTS (behind the scenes) moments from her two recent works. One is the Dior Capture Total Hyalushot campaign, and another is the photoshoot done by Dazed Korea for their Cover for the 2024 February Issue featuring Dior.

Some of the photos from these two projects of Blackpink's Jisoo have already been shared previously by the magazine brand and the French luxury fashion house. However, her fans are excited to see the BTS photos of the K-pop idol and praise her visuals once again. Fans have dubbed Jisoo as the real Dior princess.

Fans are obsessed with the new photos of Blackpink's Jisoo featuring Dior

In January 2024, Blackpink's Jisoo did various campaigns for Dior as well as Dazed Korea. On January 17, 2024, the famous magazine brand shared the official cover pictures of their 2024 February Issue featuring Jisoo. The photos got overwhelmingly positive fan reactions.

In addition to Dazed Korea, Dior Beauty has also shared some new pictorials of Blackpink's Jisoo on January 15, 2024, as the face of their new product, Dior Capture Total Hyalushot. This new launch of Dior with Jisoo created a lot of buzz on the internet as fans were completely amazed by the new look of Jisoo. Again, there were a lot of positive responses.

Following that, on January 23, 2024, Dazed once again shared various photos of the K-pop star posing with Dior products, such as Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet Eau de Toilette and Dior Lip Glow #061 Poppy Coral. These items were part of Dior's new product launch in the pre-celebration of Valentine's Day. Additionally, the collection featured the inclusion of Dior Hyalushot.

All of these events unfolded in January, and on February 3, 2024, Blackpink's Jisoo shared a Carousel photo post on Instagram. This post contains behind-the-scenes moments from all the photoshoots with these two brands. Even for these photos, Jisoo got immensely positive fan reactions. The comment section is flooded with fans' praise and compliments. Here are some glimpses of the comments.

The new Dior Capture Total Hyalushot is currently available via the official website of the fashion house for $90.

In January 2024, Blackpink's Jisoo also officially joined Alo Yoga as its brand ambassador. She has been featured as the face of Alo Yoga's spring collection. The collection is currently available via the brand's official website.