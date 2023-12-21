Dior Hyalushot serum: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Dior Hyalushot is another addition to their Capture Totale range. This new addition to the collection promises a plumping and reverse-aging effect on the skin. It was only earlier this year that the luxury brand dropped the first ever product in the Capture Totale range - Le Serum, their first anti-aging serum. Now, as the year is about to end, they have launched another product that is said to have the potential to fill in wrinkles and offer a smooth complexion in just a few hours.

The Dior Hyalushot serum has a potency of three shots of hyaluronic acid injection. The product, however, is not like any regular hyaluronic acid serum but offers effects like hyaluronic acid serums. Anyone looking for a youthful effect on their complexion can go for this newly launched Hyalushot. Moreover, it offers a healthy and brighter glow to the skin in no time.

To avail of the newly launched Dior Hyalushot, one needs to head over to the official website of Dior. The product is currently priced at $90 on the site and will be available in stores starting January 2024.

More details about the Dior Hyalushot serum

Dior’s Capture Totale Hyalushot offers several potentials but mainly offers an anti-aging treatment. It is more than just a hyaluronic acid serum, it offers effects like enhancing skin elasticity, and tightness, as well as visibly decreasing fine lines and wrinkles. It also offers nourishment, hydration, and moisturization like hyaluronic acid serums.

The Hyalushot is a hyper-targeted treatment to reverse anti-aging. It consists of hydrating and plumping ingredients like the patented hyaluronic acid duo and peptides with Logonza. The continuous use of the product can offer effects like Botox and fillers. Furthermore, it locks in hydration while visibly reducing wrinkles in four hours.

How to use the Dior Hyalushot serum

With the robust promises of the Hyalushot, one might think it is a pickle to use the product. It is not the case, once the top is twisted off, there will be a long lean extension, that is the applicator. Again, it is not like an ordinary serum, thus, rather than taking out a small amount on the fingers, one might consider placing pea-size amounts on the concerned areas.

The Hyalushot (Image via Dior)

Make sure to gently set in the product. Rather than rubbing the product across the face, it is better to dab it on the concerned places gently. The hyaluronic shot will get absorbed quite quickly, once it sets in completely, one can go ahead and complete a skincare regime with serums, moisturizers, and SPF.

Effectiveness of the Dior Hyalushot serum

After putting it to the test, our team has found out that it does what it says. The Dior Hyalushot does not have much of a fragrance and does not leave a glossy or matte effect on the skin. Applying the product to clear skin, followed by the rest of the skincare regime, can work better.

Effects were visible four to five hours later, wrinkles and adamant fine lines vanished. This might be the result of intense peptides and plumpness, but it gives the skin a natural glow.

Instant filler-like results can only be attained by fillers, but prolonged use of this Hyalushot may offer similar results to fillers and botox.