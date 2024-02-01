“Queen of KPOP strikes again”: Fans react as BLACKPINK’s Jisoo generates $1.9M in MIV for Alo in just 5 days following collaboration announcement

BLACKPINK member Jisoo was announced as the new face of the American activewear brand Alo on January 17. The brand dropped its spring campaign collection, represented by the eldest member of the quartet.

The BLACKPINK member shared a post on her social media confirming that she was the new face of the brand. In the photos, she was seen wearing Yoga’s Spring 2024 collection while effortlessly blending with the fits.

Recently, Launchmetrics, a software and data agency that provides analysis on fashion, lifestyle, and beauty, reported about Alo and Jisoo’s team-up for the latest collection. The collaboration between the BORN PINK singer and Alo generated 1.9 million U.S. dollars in media impact value.

It occurred within the first five days after the announcement by the brand. According to Launchmetrics, it is due to the FLOWER singer's enormous popularity that Google searches about the brand saw a rise, while some of the pieces from the collection sold out quickly after their release.

As this news was out, fans could not help but gush over the singer, showering compliments on her. A user on X said, "Queen of KPOP strikes again."

“Jisoo’s midas touch”: Fans react as the BLACKPINK member generates $1.9M in MIV for Alo in 5 days after their collaboration announcement

Jisoo has been garnering attention for her collaboration with the athleisure brand Alo, which features 25 pieces for its latest collection. She dons in multiple outfits, which represent the brand's style naturally. One of the pieces that was on every fan's mind was the Airlift line-up bra and Airlift high-waist ⅞ line-up legging in black and pink.

Another one of the fits that stood out as per ENVI Media was the Snomoto puffer jacket, the Airbrush real bra tank, and the matching ⅞ high-waist Airbrush legging.

According to Glossy Pop, Alo's EVP of marketing and creative, Summer Nacewiz, shared how the brand and Jisoo teamed up. She said:

“We never jump into partnerships without mutually figuring out whether it’s going to be a good fit and not super transactional."

Nacewicz further added:

“We want people who are excited about the brand and want to be a part of it."

Since the brand has earned over 1.9 million U.S. dollars in media impact value, fans could not help but celebrate this moment. They have shared their thoughts about the collaboration on social media.

Currently, the BLACKPINK member is filming the upcoming movie Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint alongside Lee Min-ho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Shin Seung-ho, Chae Soo-bin, Nana, and more. On January 31, she shared stories of a food truck sent as a gift by her fellow bandmate Rosé, extending her support for the eldest member's new project.