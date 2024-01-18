Fans swoon over Blackpink Jisoo’s look for the latest Alo campaign: “I’LL TAKE 10 OF EACH TYSM”

K-pop idol Jisoo, a member of the girl group Blackpink, became the new face of the activewear giant Alo. On January 17, the brand unveiled its latest collaboration with the K-pop idol and posted snaps from the campaign on the Instagram account, exhibiting the elegance of the K-pop idol.

Alo Yoga, renowned for its fashionable activewear, introduced some clothing elements including winterwear. As the ambassador of the brand, Blackpink Jisoo was clicked in these pieces, enticing her worldwide fans.

The followers of Kim Jisoo seemed delighted watching the collaboration. They showered love on the comment box, applauding the K-pop idol. One of the fans commented,

@thatsheart commented " I'LL TAKE 10 OF EACH TYSM" ( Image via @Aloyoga/Instagram)

Not only this follower but also several other Instagram users showcased their love and appreciation towards the K-pop idol. The rest comments are etched below.

Netizens love the Alo Yoga and Blackpink Jisoo collaboration

Recently, Alo Yoga turned into one of the most coveted fashionable activewear brands that celebrities can not resist to try them out. The global fashion icons Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Bieber have shared their Alo Yoga looks which not only provided the fashionable workout allure but also elevated the comfy street style vogue.

Blackpink member Kim Jisoo has been in the limelight since the beginning of the year as her second solo project garnered 100 million live streams recently. After her first solo hit Flower, the K-pop idol sang All Eyes on Me, which turned out a great composition for her fans.

In addition to her vocal prowess, the K-pop star is well-known for her stylish statements, which fashion fans find admirable. She wore a few of their stylish pieces—some of which are currently available in the store and others are still in the works—in this Alo Yoga campaign.

The idol wore a jumper in an ivory shade and its furry hood brings out one of the best winter looks. She was clicked in grey Accolade pullovers, paired with five-inch shorts and off-duty caps. In some other snaps, she wore sweatpants and a black tank top while she exuded her natural beauty in mulberry-hued active wear.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

Fans swoon over Blackpink Kim's look for the latest Alo campaign ( Image via @Alo/ Instagram)

Her fans inundated appreciation on the comments. Some of them believed that this Blackpink member was the best ambassador of the brand so far. Some fans of the idol applauded her natural beauty, underscoring her healthy and toned physique. Dubbing her as the IT girl of Alo, some mentioned her as their fitness inspiration.

Evaluating the comments of the fans, it seems pretty evident that the K-pop idol and the Alo collaboration have done some amazing work. Along with sweatpants, tank tops, and skirts, the brand garnered some cool pieces of loungewear including oversized hoodies, zip pullovers, and so on. One can explore the website as most of the elements are live to be purchased.