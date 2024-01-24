Recently, Lee Min-ho, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Ahn Hyo-seop, Chae Soo-bin, Shin Seung-ho, Nana, Park Ho-san, and Choi Young-joon confirmed as the cast members of Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, a film adaptation of the web novel of the same name. The star-studded movie is gaining attention from the fans of the actors as the filming has already begun.

On January 24, the production team revealed that Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint's filming began last December. They also shared the photos from the table reading session featuring the cast members, creating excitement among the fans and potential viewers.

Expand Tweet

“The casting is casting-ing”: Fans reacted as Lee Min-ho, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, and more sat for a script reading of Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint

The 2018 Naver series Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint has witnessed massive success, surpassing over 200 million views. The web novel is getting a film adaptation starring none other than K-drama sensation Lee Min-ho, Ahn Hyo-seop, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Nana, Chae Soo-bin, Shin Seung-ho, and many more.

On January 24, the production team released snaps from the script reading session, revealing that the filming had begun. The expectations from the film are at an all-time high, as fans are looking forward to how the actors and makers will bring this series to life.

Previously, Jisoo and Lee Min-ho teamed up for a commercial ad film. Many fans are thrilled to see Jisoo and Lee Min-ho together on screen again, along with other remarkable actors. While some netizens anticipate powerful chemistry between the cast members, other fans of the web novel are concerned about the film as they wish it not to be ruined.

Here are some reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Plot & Cast

The movie is expected to follow the same plot as the web novel by Sing Shong of the same name or at least be based on it.

According to Naver Webtoon's description of the novel,

Dok-ja was an average office worker whose sole interest was reading his favorite web novel 'Three Ways to Survive the Apocalypse.' But when the novel suddenly becomes a reality, he is the only person who knows how the world will end. Armed with this realization, Dok-ja uses his understanding to change the course of the story and the world as he knows it.

Lee Min-ho will be playing Yoo Joong-hyuk, the protagonist of 'Three Ways to Survive the Apocalypse,' a regressor known for possessing exceptional fighting skills with many talents in a ruined world, becoming the only survivor at the end of the novel. On the other hand, Ahn Hyo-seop will make his big screen debut, playing the role of Kim Dok-ja.

The BLACKPINK member plays the character of Lee Ji-hye, who tackles difficult situations besides Yoo Joong-hyuk with her strength.

Expand Tweet

Chae Soo-bin will play the character of Yoo Sang-ah, Kim Dok-ja’s co-worker, who starts this web novel journey with him. At the same time, Shin Seung-ho will display his defensive skills as military soldier Lee Hyun-sung, and Nana will play the role of Jung Hee-won, a character who can not stand injustice.

Park Ho-san will play Gong Pil-doo, a wealthy figure who wields power over people's lives. Choi Young-joon will play Han Myung-oh, Kim Dok-Ja's senior colleague caught up in a mission in the web novel while approaching Yoo Sang Ah.

Expand Tweet

The film is garnering attention as it is helmed by director Kim Byung-woo, known for The Terror Live and Take Point. Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint is produced by the company behind Along with the Gods.