"The realest thing she has ever said": Fans relate to Billie Eilish as she shares breakup story with a boyfriend over a dream about Christian Bale

American singer and songwriter, Billie Eilish recently revealed that she once ended one of her relationships over a dream about Batman actor, Christian Bale. The 22-year-old divulged the secret when she and her brother Finneas (born Finneas O'Connell) interviewed on Amelia Dimoldenberg's Oscar show, Amelia’s Oscars Nominees ‘Pre-Luncheon’ Luncheon on Friday, March 1, 2024.

While discussing the inspiration behind their 106 track Ocean Eyes, Amelia questioned whether it was referring to Oppenheimer star, Cillian Murphy. Finneas stated "probably" as he wrote the song about him, adding that he was a big fan of his eyes in Dunkirk.

However, Billie promptly replied, "Batman is the one though."

Amelia then asked if Billie Eilish was a fan of Batman, and she replied she didn't know much about superheroes. However, she quipped she "came to (her) senses" about one of her boyfriends, stating:

"A couple years ago, I had a dream about Christian Bale, and it was in a little cafe in the sunlight, and it made me realize I had to break up with my boyfriend at the time."

The reveal left Amelia, who is Oscar 2024's social media ambassador, and Eilish's brother Finneas in giggles.

While the singer did not name which boyfriend, she was last linked to The Neighborhood singer, Jesse Rutherford. They dated for seven months before calling it quits.

Needless to say, the reveal prompted Twitter users to comment how they related to Billie Eilish.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @yippytyyoooo)

"You gotta follow your dreams": Internet users react to Billie Eilish's revelation about her past break-up

As Billie Eilish's reveal on Amelia Dimoldenberg's Amelia’s Oscars Nominees ‘Pre-Luncheon’ Luncheon went viral, netizens were quick to remark that they found the anecdote relatable. Many quipped that they too had "vivid dreams" that affected their real-life action.

Here are some comments seen on @Pop Crave's X post about the same:

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @green610_)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @LisamonaStar)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @AspenDream)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @soflovescodyy)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @celemencecaval)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @chloe_bhaltair)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @dear_reader20)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @dash_inthedark)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @__dvdmeny)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @emptyess512)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @pmtynwa)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @SugarMissa1)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @ClickMyAdverts)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @emysbill)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @andrewscomet)

Billie Eilish and her songwriter-producer brother, Finneas are nominated for the best original song at the 2024 Academy Awards for their song What Was I Made For? The track was written for the Barbie soundtrack.

The duo is also set to perform at the awards ceremony on March 10.