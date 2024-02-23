"The reason why they're loved": Internet reacts to HYBE employee Song Ju-young sharing his impression about BTS members

On Thursday, February 22, 2024, HYBE employee Song Ju-young from the IT team shared his opinions of BTS on social media, evoking admiration among fans. Taking to Youtube, the IT employee on his channel (@DevOpsArt) shared that Bangtan Sonyeondan's Kim Seokjin, aka Jin, is extremely "handsome." He further shared that Jimin is his bias and that every BTS member greets him and the staff with sincerity and bright smiles every single time.

The BTS ARMY was moved by the latest reveal and flooded X with their opinions of the seven boys. One fan wrote that their behavior is "The reason why they're loved by many."

"IS JIMIN THAT PRETTY?": Fans excited to learn new information about the BTS members

Recently, HYBE IT employee Song Ju-young's YouTube shorts from his channel surfaced on X, and an online account (@ai_jiminily) translated the Korean YouTube content into English and tweeted it on the platform.

In the shorts, Song Ju-young revealed that once he went to the HYBE cafeteria to get himself a beverage and saw BTS member Jin standing at the counter. Calling Jin extremely handsome, the employee added that the Awake singer has a youthful presence. He said,

"The story of meeting BTS! Jin. I went to the other side of the company to get some drinks, and then there's a ve~~~ry handsome and young-looking guy standing there. I just nodded and did recognize him, but he looks too young! ㅋㅋㅋ That then I realized he's Jin from BTS."

Song Ju-young continued by telling the story of his several encounters with Bangtan member Kim Namjoon, also known as RM, at the HYBE gym and the office elevator. He went on to say that the rapper-songwriter is pretty tall and charming. Song Ju-young further added that RM possessed the dream body that many men aspire to achieve.

"Also, the one that I saw the most is RM. RM is the leader, right. So, he came to the company a lot. We met in the elevator many times. He's so tall and his face is so small. Woah, he's so handsome in person. I met him a lot at the gym ya know, he's skinny but he has the ideal physique that men all wish to have. His manly force is so amazing! ㅋㅋㅋ"

The HYBE employee then explained that his bias (favorite member) among the group was Park Jimin. Despite not being one of the tall members, the employee explained that the Like Crazy singer-songwriter is still taller than him and is "so pretty." He claimed that all the Bangtan Sonyeondan members greeted him and other staff with endearing smiles, and whenever he greeted them, they always treated him more kindly and with respect.

He said,

"Among the BTS members, if to say about my bias, it'd be Jimin. Ironically, his height is not that tall, (but) because i was next to him, he's a little taller than me. BUT his body is so pretty! Even with that small body, his body line is too pretty!"

Song Ju-young added,

"The most emotional moment I remember is the attitude. When I was like, "hello!", they really approached me first in a very bright and friendly manner. Ya know, this could be our first time seeing each other, right, nevertheless, they greeted me deeply. With a bright expression."

Song Ju-young expounded in his YouTube videos that being an artist with a kind and charming demeanor might be hard to maintain constantly. He genuinely believed that artists are often misunderstood, emphasizing how difficult it is for individuals in positions of immense popularity and influence, such as BTS, to act in such a manner.

However, he realized that the public image of BTS members and their true selves are the same.

ARMYs were stoked to hear the new revelation and shared amusing reactions to it. They wrote that even though they are well aware of the members' behavior and personalities, it always cheers them up to hear it from others as well.

At present, all members of Bangtan Sonyeondan are carrying out their mandatory enlistment service in the South Korean military.

