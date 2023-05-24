"THE RIGHT PERSON WON!!!": The Voice fans celebrate as Gina Miles from Team Niall wins season 23

Popular reality competition series The Voice season 23 aired its finale episode on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It documented the top 5 finalists performing on stage for one last time to impress their mentors. They gave it their all in hopes of earning enough votes from viewers and loyal fans to earn the coveted title this year.

On this week's episode of The Voice, Gina Miles from Niall Horan's team took home the win for season 23. The mentors as well as fans celebrated Gina's win on the show and felt that it was well-deserved. One tweeted:

#TheVoice GINA MILES ACTUALLY WON LIKE SHE DESERVED. THE RIGHT PERSON WON!!! GINA MILES ACTUALLY WON LIKE SHE DESERVED. THE RIGHT PERSON WON!!! #TheVoice https://t.co/SFbyPuZRVl

The hit NBC series has garnered immense popularity over the past two decades that it has been on air. Many contestants who have made their debut on the stage have gone on to become really successful artists with established skillsets and a massive global fan base.

Season 23 of the competition saw the contestants perform in front of a legendary line-up of coaches - Kelly Clarkson, first-time coaches Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper, and OG coach Blake Shelton.

Fans celebrate as Gina Miles from Team Niall wins The Voice season 23

By the end of The Voice episode, host Carson Daly announced the results. NOIVAS from Team Blake placed fifth, followed by Sorelle from Team Chance in the 4th place. D. Smooth from Team Kelly placed third. It was all between Gina Miles from Team Niall and Grace West from Team Blake.

In the end, Gina Miles took the win for season 23. Fans were extremely happy with the win and congratulated the contestant on social media.

Kate Cosentino @KateMCosentino WAY TO TAKE IT HOME 🏽 BEST TEAM! So so proud of you you star @ginamilesmusic #THEVOICE MY GIRL WON OH MY GOD IM SCREAMING GINAWAY TO TAKE IT HOME #TeamNiall 🏽 BEST TEAM! So so proud of you you star MY GIRL WON OH MY GOD IM SCREAMING GINA 😭😭😭WAY TO TAKE IT HOME #TeamNiall 👏🏽 BEST TEAM! So so proud of you you star✨ @ginamilesmusic #THEVOICE https://t.co/I2hmrRmVAC

Anon @anon10008 I definitely sobbed tonight, but out of pure happiness that girl DESERVED IT #TheVoice I definitely sobbed tonight, but out of pure happiness that girl DESERVED IT #TheVoice

Fans felt that Gina was deserving of her win as she was extremely talented. Check it out.

victoria | 3 @curiouslyhoran GINA WON SEASON 23 OF THE VOICE AND NIALL WON HIS FIRST SEASON AS A COACH!! GINA WON SEASON 23 OF THE VOICE AND NIALL WON HIS FIRST SEASON AS A COACH!! https://t.co/9716dwbdBi

Tana Martin @TanaMaemartin2 Totally the right decision… Both of you best coach in best Singer, this season for sure #TheVoice Totally the right decision… Both of you best coach in best Singer, this season for sure #TheVoice

The Voice finale saw many incredible guest stars

The season finale of The Voice saw the top 5 finalists getting ready for the night of their lives as they performed on stage for one last time in hopes of getting the win. They were also accompanied by their respective mentors who performed alongside them to some of their massive hits.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Live Finale, Part 2, reads:

"Host Carson Daly reveals who America has chosen to be the winner; the star-studded finale includes special performances by chart-topping artists, finalist/coach duets and surprises to celebrate Blake Shelton as he says a final goodbye."

The Voice finale started off with the staff and crew cheering for OG coach Blake Shelton as he made his way to the studio for one last time before bidding farewell to the show. Adam Levine, who was also a coach on the show in its previous seasons welcomed Blake to his chair.

The night was followed by many glamorous performances. Some of the guest performers for the finale included American singer-songwriter CeeLo Green, American rapper Toosii. DJ Diplo, singer Lily Rose, Maroon 5, and The United States Army Field Band, among several others.

The Voice coaches also performed alongside the finalists. Check out what their song choices were.

Blake Shelton X Grace West: Lonely Tonight by Blake Shelton Chance The Rapper X Sorelle: O-o-h Child by Five Stairsteps Niall Horan X Gina Miles: New York State of Mind by Billy Joel and Tony Bennett Kelly Clarkson X D Smooth: Slow Dance in the Dark by Joji Blake Shelton X NOIVAS: Home by Blake Shelton

Season 23 of the series has finally wrapped up. Emotions were extremely high as it was Blake Shelton's last season as the coach of the competition. Viewers witnessed many contestants from all walks of life share their stories and deliver incredible performances throughout the course of the installment.

The Voice aired every Monday at 8 pm ET on NBC.

