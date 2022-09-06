The Rings of Power is what LOTR fans need

Amazon Prime recently released the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings spinoff The Rings of Power. It has been a marvel for critics even though fans find objection with the casting of characters of color.

The series revolves around the events that have been set before The Hobbit and The Fellowship of the Ring. It details the dark Lord Sauron’s rise to power and the creation of the Rings of Power in Middle Earth.

Despite fan backlash due to casting controversy, this Amazon series is a breath of fresh air. It ultimately breathes new life into Tolkien’s beloved stories and harkens back to the world that raptured hearts so long ago.

Here is why this is the series that fans need right now.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the views and opinions of the author.

Why ‘The Rings of Power’ is perfect for fans

It respects Middle Earth History

The elves of the series (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Fans are greeted with a young Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo) as the former attempts to avenge her brother Finrod, who was killed by Sauron. The mines of Moria are also featured and, as revealed in The Fellowship of the Ring, it’s where the Balrog is sleeping in wait underneath the dwarves.

The rich lore that has bolstered the pages of Tolkien’s books comes colliding into the Amazon Prime series. It is an amazing look at the culture, customs and origins of some of fans’ most memorable characters and places. It’s especially noteworthy to say that without these events, neither The Hobbit nor The Lord of the Rings would come into existence. Often, it feels like stepping into a time machine with old friends and new ones.

The actors are impeccable

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in the series (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

While fans may have their gripes about casting, nobody can say that the cast gives in a performance here. Nearly all of the actors fit the parts of the characters that they play. Clark exudes the confidence and ambition of a young Galadriel and it shows through her earnest sensitivity.

The acting borders on a more serious note akin to The Lord of the Rings. Conversely, they depart from the more comedic and fantastical performances found in The Hobbit series. This puts the actors in a darker and more dramatic tone along the backdrop of Middle Earth. It only works because the last thing that fans need is a Tolkien comedy hour.

It’s characters are interesting

Galadriel in 'The Rings of Power' (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

One last thing that could easily be said of The Rings of Power is that it has characters that people were dying to know more about. While it focuses mostly on Galadriel and Elrond, the series delves deeper into the dwarves and Harfoots - the ancestors of the hobbits. Audiences understand the characters’ motivations and what they were like when they were younger.

It makes for interesting viewing not knowing where the characters are going in the series. It seems hard to imagine Galadriel as an impatient and impetuous warrior when fans have known her to be a graceful and calm woodland elf.

The series finally answers burning questions as to what these people were like before the events of the last six movies and it’s a wonder to behold.

Hopefully, fans understand and appreciate the show for more than who has been cast.

The Rings of Power is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

