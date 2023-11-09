"The scare was real": Actor Kel Mitchell shares health update with fans after reportedly being hospitalized for medical emergency

Good Burger star Kel Mitchell is "on the road to recovery" after being hospitalized in Los Angeles late on Wednesday, November 8. On Thursday, the actor took to Instagram to express that he is "grateful for the flood of prayers and positive vibes that surrounded me during a genuinely frightening time." He further said that "the scare was real."

The All That actor also mentioned in his post that the kindness of people has been a lifeline for him, and he can't thank those people enough. However, the actor did not reveal the reason behind his hospitalization.

Kel Mitchell's hospitalization comes ahead of the release of Good Burger 2 on November 22, 2023, on Paramount+. Moreover, a few hours before he got hospitalized, Mitchell posted a video of his upcoming show, Celebrity Squares, on Instagram. In his caption, he wrote,

"God just keeps me smiling 😀 Exciting news 📰 Watch me on #CelebritySquares, airing Tonight, November 7th at 8/7c on @VH1. 😁 Tune in for a laughter-packed evening with this amazing lineup of celebs!"

All about Kel Mitchell and his career

Kel Mitchell played the role of Ed in the teen comedy movie Good Burger. Released in 1997, the movie was a commercial success. At that time, this movie earned $23.7 million against a budget of $8.5 million. It became a cult movie and has a massive fan following amongst the millennials now. In the movie, Ken plays the role of a teenage cashier.

For those unaware, Mitchell was born on August 25, 1978. He started his acting career when he was just 15 years old. He is a popular actor and comedian who garnered fame through his work on the Nickelodeon channel. In the 1990s, he was part of a TV show called All That. He starred in it for the first five seasons - from 1994 to 1999.

Kel Mitchell also worked with Kenan Thompson on the TV show Kenan & Kel from 1996 to 2000, where they garnered popularity for their hilarious adventures. He didn't just make people laugh on TV; he also lent his voice to a character named T-Bone in a show called Clifford the Big Red Dog from 2000 to 2003. He did such a great job that he got nominated for two Emmy Awards for his performance.