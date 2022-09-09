EXCLUSIVE: The Serpent Queen star Liv Hill on intimate scenes, bonding with the cast during COVID, & more 

In an age where period dramas dominate the world of streaming content, The Serpent Queen occupies its own little niche - with a smattering of comedy, a dash of drama and a pinch of magic. Based on the book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda, the upcoming series from STARZ is an attempt to humanize the oft-villainized royal.

The poster for The Serpent Queen features Samantha Morton in all her glory as Catherine de Medici, but the series also takes us back to the misunderstood monarch's childhood, with Liv Hill playing young Catherine.

In an exclusive interview with SK POP, Hill spoke about a variety of subjects, including the awkwardness of her intimate scenes. Medici had to consummate her marriage to Prince Henry in front of an assembly of onlookers, an act the young actress had to simulate in front of her castmates. Not an easy feat, by any means!

The Serpent Queen premieres Sunday, September 11, at midnight on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. Internationally, it will release on the STARZPLAY premium streaming platform across all territories.

On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8:00 ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

The Serpent Queen cast became closer during the pandemic, says Hill

The 22-year-old actress mentioned how her affection for the cast wasn't an act, it was completely genuine. The kind words she shared about the cast of The Serpent Queen came from the heart:

"I mean wonderful. Just wonderful. I guess when you're promoting something you have to say that you get on well with everyone and it's a nice time but it really genuinely was. I have remained friends with those people till now. All the cast are incredible close."

Since The Serpent Queen was filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the cast grew even closer. Hill elaborated:

"But I think also because it was during COVID, we all had to isolate together and band together. People with children couldn't even go home to see them. So, it was hard for them. But, as a 21-year-old at the time, I was like 'let's have fun together.' And we became really really close."

The actress, best known for Elizabeth is Missing and The Little Stranger, valued her experience of working with the cast and crew. She elaborated:

"And again, in every department, but especially the acting, I was working with some legends. Incredibly talented people who aren't as famous but are just as talented. That was a privilege to be a part of and I will always be grateful for that experience."

And perhaps, it was the closeness of the cast that led to everyone's flawless performance in The Serpent Queen. The genre-bending style of the show, where Liv Hill often breaks the fourth wall to address the audience, was, hence, a breeze for her:

"The awkwardness. I mean it was quite easy. (laughs) I think what Justin wrote was very...I mean I adored the script. Especially on the direct addresses, I felt like I didn't have to do anything. The words could just come out."

Then came THAT scene. Hill maintains that, with the illustrious cast of The Serpent Queen watching her perform, the awkwardness came naturally:

"And then, throughout the whole show...the intimate scenes in particular are so awkward and uncomfortable, and I really think that translates on screen. Literally how it felt at the time. I think the collaboration of each department really created that atmosphere. And it was quite fun to play awkwardness actually."

If you want a period drama with a contemporary twist, look no further. Whether it's Hill as young Catherine or Samantha Morton as The Queen, you won't be disappointed.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee