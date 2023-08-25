“The shade”: Taylor Swift-Olivia Rodrigo drama explained as the latter’s remark leaves the internet in a frenzy

Olivia Rodrigo's recent comment about not joining Taylor Swift's concerts during the middle of her "Eras" tour has left fans wondering what had happened between these two singers.

The issue started with Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, and Sabrina Carpenter after rumours started that Olivia's song Driver's Licence is about the alleged romance between Josh and Sabrina. As a result of this, a potential love triangle and an alleged conflict between Olivia and Sabrina emerged in the online space.

The Pop Tingz's post on Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo garnered a lot of attention (Image via X / @ThePopTingz)

To add to the problems, Taylor Swift later said that Sabrina Carpenter would be accompanying her on her Eras tour. However, some fans have since speculated that there may be some problems between Olivia Rodrigo and Swift because of this decision.

Recently, when Rodrigo was asked by New York Times whether she would be joining Swift for her Eras tour, she said:

"I STILL haven't been. I'm going to Europe this week."

Her reply likewise sent the internet into frenzy. Netizens got excited and went to the comment section of @ThePopTingz’s X post and talked about "The shade" that Olivia's reply may have allegedly suggested.

Social media users react to Rodrigo's comment about Taylor Swift's Eras Tour (Image via X / @ThePopTingz)

Netizens allegedly believe that Olivia Rodrigo evaded the question about Taylor Swift's Eras tour during her recent interview

American singer and actor Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter have been rumoured to be at odds with one another. This happened after the former's fans thought that her song Driver's Licence was about the alleged relationship between Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter.

Taylor S wift, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sabrina Carpenter (Image via Getty Images)

In 2020, there were rumors that Olivia and Josh were dating. This was fueled by the discovery of a video where Olivia talked about her trip with Josh when she experienced driving for the first time and how it was a vacation she'll "always remember." However, a few months later, he was seen having lunch with Sabrina, and the two of them even went to a Halloween party dressed as Lavagirl and Sharkboy.

A year later, when Olivia Rodrigo released Drivers Licence in 2021, many stated that the song is about Joshua Bassett and that Sabrina Carpenter. Moreover, fans alleged that the girl in her lyric "You're probably with that blonde girl" probably referred to Sabrina.

Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo have been friends since 2021, when the latter claimed that the Blank Space singer was her "biggest inspiration." They've come a long way since then. However, their relationship seemed to have faced a rough patch after rumors of a potential conflict between Taylor and Olivia surfaced.

The pop singer confirmed in June 2023 that she and Girl Meets World star Sabrina Carpenter will appear for her opening act of her Eras tour. She also stated that Carpenter will be her sole support act following the announcement of her South American tour dates. At this point, fans assumed that Taylor seemingly chose sides in the alleged conflict between Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo.

Even the lyrics of Olivia's lastest song, Vampire, made listeners think that they might be referring to her alleged conflict with Taylor Swift. Now, with Olivia Rodrigo’s recent comment about joining Swift’s Eras Tour, fans have shared various opinions on the matter.

Under @ThePopTingz’s aforementioned post, some hoped that the reunion between the two singers will happen. Meanwhile, others tried to interpret her comment as evading the question asked by New York Times interviewer.

Social media users react to Rodrigo's comment about the Eras Tour (Image via X / @ThePopTingz)

Taylor Swift will be seen performing alongside Sabrina Carpenter throughout the South American leg of her Eras tour. Having already performed one show at FORO SOL in Mexico City, Mexico, her next concerts at the same venue will happen on August 25, 26, and 27.