"The smoke": LAMH fans obsessed with the new mid-season trailer, can't wait to watch the show

LAMH season 6 just got a whole lot interesting as OWN Network dropped the show's mid-season trailer, revealing that the upcoming segment is all about Keke. The short two-minutes long trailer hints at a lot of drama, fights, and serious accusations. The latter half of the season, in fact, will feature the storyline of Keke being accused of stealing things from home depot.

While Marsau belives the police and wonders why Keke has not addressed the allegation, Melody comments that she is innocent until proven guilty. One of the cast members will be accused of lying about being admitted to the hospital for a serious disease. Marsau tells somebody (off-camera) to stop taking drugs if they don't want be called a drug addict. Fans feel that it could be Keke as she had previously confessed to taking illegal substances.

Meanwhile, Kimmi and Maurice will once again get into a fight as the latter suggests Kimmi that she goes to therapy so that she can have s*x with him after the chemotherapy. Kimmi calls him out for not understanding that it is not a psychological issue but a side-effect of the treatment.

LAMH fans are blown away by the amount of drama coming later in the season and can't wait to see the show, which is scheduled to return in September.

LAMH fans impressed with the mid-season trailer

The ladies of the cast will be seen talking about Black men trying to run their lives. Keke and LaTisha will also get into a physical fight over some issue with Marsau. In the trailer, Keke throws wine at LaTisha, who was trying to avoid any conversation, and the two get into a physical brawl.

Other than that, Marsau will also get into a disagreement with Courtney, who accuses him of always fighting with the ladies. Marsau, on his part, tries to emasculate Courtney by saying that he is a man who sells women's beauty and hair products.

Marsau adds fuel to the fire by telling Keke's family to get a drug test done on her. With no major storylines in the first 15 episodes, LAMH fans were stunned by the trailer for the second half of the show.

In fact, some viewers were so engrossed in the series that they skipped the next show of the day.

Marsau and Courtney's fight might escalate

Courtney will get upset over the fact that Marsau asked her for $100 fees for the stall on the day of his expo, which was not discussed previously. This is not the first time that Marsau has tried to fight a female. He also offended Tiffany by not asking her to give a speech on stage, while being pregnant, before the day of the event.

Now that Courtney has accused Marsau of fighting with women, the argument might escalate to the point where they try to harm each others' businesses.

LAMH will return on OWN TV in September 2023.