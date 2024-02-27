"The speed he was going is insane": Mom and daughter killed in car accident by reckless driver as concerning video leaves internet appalled

Social media users were left shocked after a video of an accident in St. Louis did the rounds on social media. The crash in question took place on February 13, 2024, at North 18th and Olive Streets. Laticha “Lety” Bracero, 42, and Alyssa Cordova, 21, were crossing the road when a car rammed into them while at full speed.

The driver, identified as Monte Henderson, 22, reportedly ran a red light and crashed into the pedestrians. The speeding car dragged the mother and daughter several feet away from the crosswalk, as per River Front Times. The video being shared on social media additionally features Henderson’s car hitting another vehicle, leaving the front of it damaged. The accident also left two teen girls and a 61-year-old woman injured. They are currently being treated in the hospital.

Trigger warning: This video contains graphic content. Viewers' discretion is advised.

As soon as the video went viral online, it left many netizens concerned and infuriated.

Social media users react to video of deadly accident in St. Louis

River Front Times reported that the mother and daughter were leaving a Drake concert when the accident took place. After the driver of the vehicle was identified as Henderson, he was immediately arrested. However, he was released three days later on February 16 after he posted his bond. The driver has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

The mother-daughter duo dying after the speeding vehicle crashed into them left netizens outraged, shocked, and concerned. They took to the comments section of @CollinRugg's tweet and reacted to the clip of the accident that took place on February 13, 2024, as they called it "massively reckless."

The family also set up a fundraiser to gather funds for the funeral of the mother and daughter on GoFundMe. The fundraiser has managed to collect over $35,000 in two weeks.