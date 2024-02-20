Watch: Video shows the moment an Audi crashed into a stationary car on Soho Road, killing passenger

A man in his 30s died after an Audi crashed into his car on Soho Road, Birmingham, at around 8:20 pm local time on February 18, 2024. Footage captured on a CCTV camera saw a white Audi speeding on the road, causing a multi-car collision as it rammed into stationary cars parked by the side of the road.

The victim, who was a passenger in one of the stationary cars, sustained life-threatening injuries and died at the scene, as per BBC. Two other people were taken to a hospital for further assessment.

Trigger Warning: This article contains videos with disturbing details. Viewers' discretion is advised.

The Audi's driver, a 25-year-old man, was arrested by the West Midlands Police on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was taken to the hospital for his injuries, as per The Independent.

Car crash on Soho Road left one dead and two injured

The serious car crash involving an Audi on the crowded Soho Road left one man dead and two people injured. Videos of the incident featured the Audi crashing into a black car and forcing another to spin out of control. Two cars parked on the road were also hit in the crash.

According to ITV, the West Midlands Ambulance Service said they sent three ambulances, three paramedics, a critical care paramedic, a Merit trauma doctor, and a critical care car from the Air Ambulance Service to the scene.

However, the victim, who sustained life-threatening injuries, could not be saved despite receiving trauma care from the paramedics on the scene. As per the publication, a spokesperson for the ambulance service said:

"We found three patients from the cars. The first was a man who was a passenger in one of the cars. He had sustained life-threatening injuries and received advanced life support and advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene. Unfortunately, nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene."

One woman sustained potentially serious injuries and was transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment. The other victim, the driver of one of the cars the Audi hit, was transferred to Sandwell District Hospital and his injuries are reportedly not life-threatening, as per The Independent.

According to the publication, the West Midlands Police released a statement about the arrest made following the crash. They urged the public to come forward with any information that could help in the investigation, saying:

“We’ve secured some CCTV and dash cam footage but remain keen to hear from anyone with information who can assist our investigation.”

"Yet another needless death": West Midlands Mayor Andy Street sheds light on the crash on Soho Road

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street released a statement on X about the car crash on Soho Road, offering his condolences to the victim's family and criticizing dangerous driving, calling it "a scourge on our society."

“We now know an innocent man has lost his life - yet another needless death in Birmingham because of dangerous driving. My thoughts are with the victim’s family and everyone affected in the community by this tragedy. I also hope those injured make a full recovery," he said.

According to the BBC, residents of Soho Road were shocked by this accident that rattled their quiet neighborhood. Local businessman Bob Balu described Soho Road as a safe area, emphasizing that such accidents were rare.

However, they mentioned that the residents have been calling for their local government to provide them with better lighting and safer traffic measures for a while now.