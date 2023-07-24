On July 23, 2023, the viewership for King The Land was revealed to be tanking following the release of episodes 11 and 12. After the reception of the latest episodes took to online forums, it was observed that the viewership it generated was much less compared to its previous episodes. While its eighth episode garnered a viewership rate of 12.3%, its tenth episode suffered a low rating of 11.3%.

Moreover, it became even more shocking as its viewership rating now stands at 9%. Fans believe that it might be due to the outdated and unrealistic plot. Although many loved the show 's initial episodes hoping that it would put bring something original, they were left disappointed as the K-drama progressed.

King The Land received mixed reactions for its plummeting viewership after its plot unfolds to be an outdated one

As King The Land was initially announced of its release, many stormed in to watch the two famous stars of the Korean Entertainment industry work together. Girls Generation's Yoon-A and 2 PM's Junho were often known for their amazing chemistry, even from the few performance that they did together as K-pop idols. Naturally, a full-fledged K-drama starring them was a dream come true for the fans.

However, its initial attraction soon faded when viewers saw that there was no concrete plot per se. With twelve episodes into the series, many believe that the story is thriving off of the chemistry between the two leads, romance plots, and other external plots that don't necessarily take the show forward.

Regardless, many continued to tune in weekly because of the unmatched and unarguably romantic match of Yoon-A and Junho. While some fans still continue to defend King The Land's absence of a solid plot, given there are other valuable qualities in the show like aesthetics, a few netizens were unwilling to settle for the same. Many argued that the show is purely thriving of the fandom and viewership that the K-pop idols and their chemistry is reeling in.

WATCH KING THE LAND ON NETFLIX @alissonlizethr1 @saranguwon Saying it's the worst is a bit harsh, but it's true that it's got no plot 🙃

TeuHi💎 @Teuha5 Maybe I'm too old for this but King the Land is pissing me off. This man is supposed to be organising a whole event that his entire future is hinged on and he wasting time simping. I know his sister is a bitch but honestly she deserves it cause atleast she puts in the work

한타쿠ੈ♡˳ @skzhoodie king the land has the cliché love story plot where rich guy meets poor girl but i love how they tackle the challenges working class have to face (especially those working in the hospitality industry) and how everyone can dedicate their life entirely around their jobs

Standard Muse @StandardMuse For me, it became increasingly difficult to invest in King the Land because the characters didn't feel like real people and nothing resonated. And sure, I get it, some people aren't watching this for the plot, but from a story perspective it could've used some help. (5/5)

🐈‍⬛🍄 @kittyflops King The Land got no plot they're riding off pure chemistry

алина @Excellendcy honestly the chemistry between yoona and junho is the only thing saving king the land for me like i cant honestly defend the silly plot

On the other hand, many argued that the plot had many similarities to the old K-dramas like Boys Over Flowers. This is because the plot of King The Land was love blooming between a rich male lead and a middle-class female lead who works under him. These kinds of plots have been overplayed by the industry, and given the contemporary times, the audience often expects a progressive plot.

However, a few fans defended that they've been enjoying the series for its vibes. Though it might not have been bringing anything new to the table, people believe that it acts as a refreshing show and a breather between the heavy plots that the K-drama industry has been producing at the moment.

eri @qler1_ King the Land is giving me old romcom kdramas 🥹

𝐒𝐚𝐟. @thedorlynsflaws y'all need to stop acting like rom-coms are never lighthearted and always takes the heavy plot road. King the land is focusing on the plot and the plot is CHEONWON. if you think it's not enough of a good show for you, it's just not your type. How hard is that to accept?

c @baeduans There's valid criticism out there but y'all need to be for real. Won and Sarang's relationship was NEVER the B plot, and it shouldn't ever be since King the Land is a ROM-COM above all else

ً @yooqrts y'all if you hate king the land's "plot" so much you can stop watching .. i mean no ones forcing you to watch why bother waste your time and tweet about it

Regardless of the defense, it seems unavoidable that the viewership for King The Land has been affected by the mixed reactions it's been receiving. Many netizens also share that the show can't be saved since it won't have a plot twist anytime soon.