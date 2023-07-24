On July 23, 2023, the viewership for King The Land was revealed to be tanking following the release of episodes 11 and 12. After the reception of the latest episodes took to online forums, it was observed that the viewership it generated was much less compared to its previous episodes. While its eighth episode garnered a viewership rate of 12.3%, its tenth episode suffered a low rating of 11.3%.
Moreover, it became even more shocking as its viewership rating now stands at 9%. Fans believe that it might be due to the outdated and unrealistic plot. Although many loved the show 's initial episodes hoping that it would put bring something original, they were left disappointed as the K-drama progressed.
King The Land received mixed reactions for its plummeting viewership after its plot unfolds to be an outdated one
As King The Land was initially announced of its release, many stormed in to watch the two famous stars of the Korean Entertainment industry work together. Girls Generation's Yoon-A and 2 PM's Junho were often known for their amazing chemistry, even from the few performance that they did together as K-pop idols. Naturally, a full-fledged K-drama starring them was a dream come true for the fans.
However, its initial attraction soon faded when viewers saw that there was no concrete plot per se. With twelve episodes into the series, many believe that the story is thriving off of the chemistry between the two leads, romance plots, and other external plots that don't necessarily take the show forward.
Regardless, many continued to tune in weekly because of the unmatched and unarguably romantic match of Yoon-A and Junho. While some fans still continue to defend King The Land's absence of a solid plot, given there are other valuable qualities in the show like aesthetics, a few netizens were unwilling to settle for the same. Many argued that the show is purely thriving of the fandom and viewership that the K-pop idols and their chemistry is reeling in.
On the other hand, many argued that the plot had many similarities to the old K-dramas like Boys Over Flowers. This is because the plot of King The Land was love blooming between a rich male lead and a middle-class female lead who works under him. These kinds of plots have been overplayed by the industry, and given the contemporary times, the audience often expects a progressive plot.
However, a few fans defended that they've been enjoying the series for its vibes. Though it might not have been bringing anything new to the table, people believe that it acts as a refreshing show and a breather between the heavy plots that the K-drama industry has been producing at the moment.
Regardless of the defense, it seems unavoidable that the viewership for King The Land has been affected by the mixed reactions it's been receiving. Many netizens also share that the show can't be saved since it won't have a plot twist anytime soon.