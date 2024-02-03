"The only story worth telling": Fans excited as JC Lattès confirm producing a 'K-pop behind-the-scenes' novel inspired by BLACKPINK's Lisa's life

BLACKPINK member Lisa is set to have a French novel inspired by her life. On February 3, Julien Dufresne Lamy, an author at JS Lattès, a publication based in France, confirmed writing a novel focusing on the BLACKPINK member's life on his social media. The publication JS Lattès is widely known for its work on Steve Jobs, Jean d’Ormesson, and The Da Vinci Code.

She made a tweet replying to a BLACKPINK fan page about the novel, confirming that she had worked on this project for three years. She said,

“Very happy to have worked on this project for three years. Here's hoping it delights blinks and others!”

Expand Tweet

This will be the first novel to be written that is influenced by the singer’s life and will be published in French. As the singer deeply inspires the writer, the book will showcase the behind-the-scenes of K-pop idols, but the main focus would be on her life in the story.

Although the book's name and other details have not yet been shared, this has created much fan anticipation, leading to many reactions on X.

Expand Tweet

“A NOVEL ABOUT LISA'S LIFE???”: Fans react upon confirmation of a French K-pop behind-the-scene novel based on the BLACKPINK member's life

On February 3, Author Julien Dufresne Lamy retweeted some tweets about the French novel based on the singer’s life and confirmed that the book is in the process of making. The novel's plot will be set around the unseen experiences of K-pop idols in the entertainment industry, with the primary angle being based on the life of the MONEY singer.

BLACKPINK member Lisa has emerged as one of the most prominent Asian musical acts in the world with her exceptional rapping prowess and performing skills. Her journey as a 14-year-old passionate girl from Thailand with a dream of aspiring to be an idol and becoming a global star has inspired many fans worldwide, so, naturally, the fans are all set for the French Novel.

After hearing this news, fans have taken to social media to express their hearts. Anticipation is at an all-time high, given the enormous popularity of the Thai member of BLACKPINK.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Information about the release date and other details have also yet to be disclosed. It is yet to see what the book offers its readers.