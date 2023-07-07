"The Suit looks really good"- New Deadpool 3 set photo impresses Twitter

Deadpool 3 is easily one of the most-anticipated superhero movies for fans of the genre. Apart from featuring the ever-hilarious Ryan Reynolds, this film will also see Hugh Jackman un-retire Wolverine. Moreover, this film is set to integrate the Deadpool franchise into the mainstream Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

After some disheartening news about delays of some of the most-anticipated films, it was revealed that Deadpool 3 was moved up and will now premiere on May 3, 2024. Adding to the excitement, the production dropped a new set of production stills, giving fans a look at the new Deadpool suit.

This came as great news for the fans of the franchise as Twitter fell in love with the new look, with praises about the iconic design and comic book accuracy spreading around like wildfire.

Fans in love with Deadpool 3 stills as they demand Yellow Wolverine costume

As most fans will remember, this is not the first version of the iconic Deadpool. Rather, this came as a standalone film in the 2016 reboot. Previously, Ryan Reynolds appeared as a completely different version in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Similarly, fans now want to see the iconic comic book version of Wolverine, instead of the one designed for the X-Men Franchise in Deadpool 3.

Apart from praising the Deadpool 3 suit design and the lack of changes, fans also demanded that they bring back the comic-accurate Wolverine.

Deadpool 3 will premiere theatrically on May 3, 2024.

