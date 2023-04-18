"The teacher understood the assignment": Rocky Mount substitute teacher beats up student in viral video, sparks online debate 

Police are investigating a physical fight that took place at Rocky Mount High School on Monday. A video of a teacher assaulting a student recently went viral across social media platforms. Fortunately, nobody obtained any injuries during the dual. At the time of writing this article, the clip in question had amassed over 3.5 million views across the internet. Netizens have since gotten into a debate over whether the juvenile in question deserved to be abused by her teacher.
The fight occurred at Rocky Mount High School between the end of the first period and the start of the next class. The substitute teacher, who has since been identified as Xaviera Steele and a student, got into an argument over a phone, when the matter escalated. The student can be heard questioning Steele:
“Why does the rules not apply to everybody else. That’s my phone.”
Steele then responds by saying- “it does apply to everybody.”
The student, who has not been identified, then attempts to grab the device from the teacher’s hand. The latter then says- “don’t touch me.”
The two then get into a physical fight with them taking swings at each other. At the end of the viral video, the Rocky Mount teacher can be seen on top of the student.
Reacting to the occurrence, one netizen took sides with the teacher and wrote online:
It has been reported that Xaviera Steele has been with Nash County Schools for almost a year now. No charges were filed at the time of writing this article and the matter remains under investigation by the Rocky Mount Police.
Netizens respond to the viral Rocky Mount High School fight video
Internet users were left divided once the video went viral online. Many could not believe that the teacher resorted to physically fighting the student instead of solving the problem in a calm manner. Others applauded her for standing up for herself and “disciplining” the youngster. A few reactions to the viral video read:
Speaking about how she would approach similar situations in the classroom, substitute teacher Bettie Atcherson said in an interview with WRAL News:
“As the adult, you have to contain yourself and not let them take you that far. If you’re kind to kids, even the toughest kids, if you’re kind to them and show that you love them are concerned about their well-being, nine times out of 10, you won’t have a lot of problems… but there are always exceptions.”
According to the Nash County Public Schools, a school employee has the right to defend themselves physically by reasonably restraining the student if they are physically attacked or under threat. When it comes to cell phone usage, school employees can authorize usage to students for personal purposes if there is a reasonable need for such communication.
This is not the first time such an incident has occurred in an educational institution. A Richmond High School teacher threw a student to the ground and shoved him outside the classroom after getting into a heated confrontation in January.