Questions were raised at Churchill High School when students were asked to come up with fantasies that included massage oils, flavored syrups, and feathers.

The health class students were asked to write a short story detailing a s*xual fantasy. The assignment, on which the parents expressed disapproval, stated:

“You will write a short story of a paragraph or two. This story is a s*xual fantasy that will have NO penetration of any kind or oral s*x (no way of passing an STI). You will choose 3 items (romantic music, candles, massage oil, feather, feather boa, flavoured syrup, etc) to use in your story. Your story should show that you can show and receive loving physical affection without having s*x.”

Social media users shared the assignment question asked to the students. (Image via @conservmillen/ Twitter)

As soon as parents found out about the assignment, the aforementioned brief was circulated on social media and caused a ruckus.

Netizens were concerned and agitated after learning of the assignment, with one social media user saying:

“This is literally grooming.”

The assignment has left many parents worried about the inappropriate nature of the assignment.

“P*dophile”: Social media users expressed concern after Churchill High School asked students to write about their fantasies

As soon as netizens learned about the inappropriate Churchill High School assignment, they began reacting and expressing their concern.

While many people called the concerned teacher a “p*dophile,” others wanted to know as to what action was being taken against the school and the teacher:

Social media users reacted to the inappropriate assignment given to the students of the high school. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the inappropriate assignment given to the students of the high school. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the inappropriate assignment given to the students of the high school. (Image via Twitter)

Katherine Rogers, parent of a student from Churchill High School spoke to Oregon Live and said:

“The district reviews these curriculums before they get approved, right? Did they actually read this? If this was reviewed, how did it slip through the cracks? I could see this easily becoming a national scandal."

Many parents claimed that the s*xual fantasy lesson was handed over to the kids by a teacher named Kirk Miller, and also said that the kids felt “mortified.” Oregon Live also claimed that the kids felt “creeped out” after they were handed over the assignment.

Many parents revealed that this was not the first time the students were handed over an inappropriate assignment. Back in February 2022, the students were given an assignment in health class where they had to answer the question- “With Whom Would You Do It?”

This assignment came with a virtual spinning wheel labeled with s*xual categories, where the kids had to respond as soon as the wheel stopped. At the time, too, the parents raised their voices against the question asked to the high schoolers.

However, talking about the current controversy, Churchill High School Principal Missy Cole responded to the fiasco by sending out letters to the parents. The principal said:

"I am certain you are aware of concerns that have been raised around a health 2 – human s*xuality, class assignment. Our administration is working with the district office to review the 2016 adopted secondary health curriculum – OWL: Our Whole Lives to determine the full context of the assignment. At this time, the assignment has been removed from the class syllabus and will not be part of students’ grades.”

Furthermore, the Churchill High School principal, in the letter, also stated that the school is handing out syllabi to the parents for them to review.

Meanwhile, the school has not specified what action is being taken against the concerned teacher or department that was behind the inappropriate assignment.

Poll : 0 votes