Synopsis of book Let's Talk About It explored as Anchorage School Board shuns parent who objected explicit book

The Board of Anchorage School recently shunned a parent who spoke up against a few explicit books found in the children’s school library. While the father, Jay McDonald, was raising concerns over the books discussing teenage p*rn and s*x, he began reading a passage from the book, Let’s Talk About It.

As soon as he started, he was silenced by the Vice President, Carl Jacob. A recording of the meeting is also circulating on social media, where the father of the Anchorage School student can be seen talking against the reading material promoting n*dity available in the school library:

"Evening, so I'm Jay McDonald. I'm here to talk about diversity, inclusion, and equity. So, we don’t often see specific examples of what diversity, inclusion, and equity look like. So, today I brought an excellent representation."

However, as soon as the Anchorage School student’s father opened Erica Moen's book, Let’s Talk About It, Carl Jacobs interrupted him and stated that he should contact the school superintendent regarding the same. Following this, debate ensued inside the meeting room, which found its way to the social media.

Let’s Talk About It focuses on the changes in the body and how can kids be educated to make the right choices.

Anchorage School student’s parent, Jay McDonald, raised concerns over the presence of explicit books in the library

Jay McDonald, who has also been a member of the Alaska Parents' Rights In Education since 2021, raised concerns regarding the presence of explicit books in the school library of the Anchorage School. However, he was shunned by the school board members and the Vice President.

The father of the student started off by claiming that the book he is talking about is meant for kids, but still discusses po*n and s*x. Reading a passage that talks about photo editing, cropping the face, hiding the birthmarks and scars, McDonald read out the passage that said:

“Don’t forget to crop out your face, hide your birthmarks and scars, and edit out your piercings and tattoos - and don't forget to tell your sweetie how hot they look. Let them know you appreciate the little gift they've sent you."

As soon as the parent of the Anchorage School completed reading the paragraph, he was interrupted by Carl Jacobs, who said:

"Yeah, I'm going to interrupt you at this point. It sounds like you have a concern about a book. I'd be glad to get connected to the superintendent on our team to go through the appropriate process."

Soon after, McDonald expressed his anger, leading to a heated debate between the two in the meeting. Many other colleagues took sides, as some sided with McDonald, while others supported Jacob. On the other hand, since the matter has been brought to the notice of the social media users, many have been wondering about the synopsis of the book and what it is all about.

Let’s Talk About It is written by Erika Moen and Matthew Nolan and answers the questions that teens might have related to their identity and their body. As per the authors, the book claims to answer a few questions:

“Is what I’m feeling normal? Is what my body is doing normal? Am I normal? How do I know what are the right choices to make? How do I know how to behave? How do I fix it when I make a mistake?”

In addition, the website of the book talks about it being a read for teens as it covers topics like friendships, s*xuality, body anatomy, safe s*x, jealousy, s*xting, and much more.

