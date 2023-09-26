The Tower season 3: Tentative release date, cast, plot, and more

The Tower Season 3 is finally in the works and it will soon appear on our screens. Based on Kate London’s Metropolitan trilogy, The Tower has been one of ITV's best-running shows. This time, the adaptation will be from London’s third book, Tower 3: Gallowstree Lane, and the season 3 will be named the same.

The show’s success can be largely attributed to the screenwriting done by Patrick Harbinson, who will also work on this season’s material.

While speaking about the The Tower season 3 to RadioTimes, Harbinson opened up about what the audience can expect from the show:

"We’re delighted to be filming a third series of The Tower. Damien [Timmer, executive producer] and I are very grateful to Polly Hill and ITV for the early commission. Gallowstree Lane has a high-stakes drugs and gangs storyline, with Jimmy and Emmett’s characters taking major roles.

He continued:

"Sarah and Lizzie have gripping and heartbreaking stories too, as the drama of Portland Tower comes full circle. I firmly believe series three will be our best yet."

Although there is no official release date yet, The Tower season 3 is expected to air in Summer 2024. All that is known is that the third season is being filmed and will have four episodes.

The Tower season 3: Storylines from season 2 will continue on

While speaking to RadioTimes, Gemma Whelan opened up about what to expect from the next season:

"Well, I think you could possibly hope to see all of those things [come to] fruit further. The seeds are planted for a good reason in season 2 and [we're] always very lucky to continue growing those stories. As for Sarah, perhaps her romantic life is explored further and how that plays out against her police work and how she tries to find a work-life balance."

Whelan continued:

"As Patrick is incredible at doing, he weaves all of our storylines together so that there’s quite the denouement in episode 4. I don’t want to say 'more of the same', but a very considered and brilliant continuation of the seeds we’d planted in season 2 and lots of twists and turns."

Harbinson also pitched in about the fate of Sarah and Lizzie, two of the favourites of the show, saying:

"Sarah and Lizzie have heartbreaking storylines and the whole business of Farah Mehenni’s phone, the tower, the reason I called it The Tower – what happened there does reverberate right the way through every character’s life. A lot of these threads are beginning to come together, rather devastatingly. It’s a real thriller, season 3."

However, he assured:

"It’s an exciting story – many, many good things. So we’re delighted. I think everyone will enjoy it."

So, the audience might need to have some tissues ready for the third season.

The Tower season 3 cast

The Tower Cast (Image via ITV)

Much to the delight of the audience, all the main characters will be returning to The Tower season 3. We will be seeing Gemma Whelan as DS Sarah Collins, Tahirah Sharif as PC Lizzie Adama, Jimmy Akingbola as DC Steve Bradshaw and Emmett J Scanlan as DI Kieran Shaw.

Among new faces, the audience has been promised brilliant performances from Daniel Adegboyega and Lamar Waves.

Although there is no trailer for The Tower season 3 yet, as it has just recently been announced, it is expected to drop soon. Fans of the show can binge the previous episodes ahead of The Tower season 3 on ITVX streaming platform.