Is Balenciaga partnering with Disney? Possible rebranding sparks outrage in aftermath of child campaign scandal

Just as rumors of Balenciaga supporting child exploitation have been put to rest, the luxury fashion house’s plan to rebrand themselves have caused a stir on social media. It has been reported that Disney is collaborating with the controversial label for a Spanish period drama series.

TikTok user @this.is.lemonade16 recently went viral after revealing that the Spanish brand was partnering with Disney to “rebrand” themselves following their recent photoshoot controversy. The video read:

“This hasn’t been leaked yet Not surprisingly, Balenciaga is bleeding. They’re firing and laying off people left & right. And they’re wanting to rebrand. But it’s who they’re rebranding with."

It continued:

"Balenciaga’s 2023 Campaign is going to be partnered with Disney. If you think they’re not after our kids You’ve lost your mind. They’re coming for our kids and they’re doing it in broad daylight.”

The TikToker felt it was necessary to raise awareness of the fashion house and Disney’s upcoming projects due to the two’s infamous allegations. The two companies have been accused of promoting pa*dophilia in the past. However, it seems like Disney has done its best not to drown in a scandal similar to how Balenciaga recently has.

Everything to know about Disney’s upcoming Balenciaga biopic

According to What’s On Disney Plus, Disney is developing a Spanish period drama series under the title of Balenciaga for their streaming platform Disney+. The show will reportedly have six episodes focusing on the rise of the fashion house.

The series will reportedly highlight Cristóbal Balenciaga, the son of a seamstress and a fisherman who rose to fame with his keen eye for fashion, work ethic and business-mindedness.

Albert San Juan will star as the protagonist. Belén Cuesta and Gemma Whelan, best known for their roles in Money Heist and Game of Thrones, will also be working on the project.

Other actors who are reportedly taking part in the series includes Patrice Thibaud, Josean Bengoetxea, Cecilia Solaguren, Adam Quintero, Thomas Coumans, Isabelle Bres and Eva Bley, among others.

According to the website, filming for the series began in June. It was filmed across scenic countries including Spain and France. Sneakerspirit reported that the series will air in 2024 on the streaming platform.

Netizens react to the upcoming series

Internet users were not pleased to hear about the collaboration. Since the fashion label was recently accused of promoting child abuse, many seemed weary of them collaborating with Disney, which is known for its entertainment for children. Many expressed concern over the series promoting child p*rnography, similar to that of Balenciaga’s recent scandal.

A few reactions to the project read:

Converted Liberal @ConvertdLiberal



BALENCIAGA is trying to rebrand by partnering with....



DISNEY!!!!



So... *cough cough*BALENCIAGA is trying to rebrand by partnering with....DISNEY!!!!Idk whether to laugh or cry.

Allison @TheOGAllison I just read Balenciaga will be partnering with Disney in 2023. Why am I not surprised?

CrashPatriot 🇺🇸 @crashpatriot1 Balenciaga has teamed up with Disney to try to restore each others' reputations…

Meme_Whiffperer @Meme_Whiffperer

So @Disney is gonna do a collaboration with Balenciaga?Sometimes when things change they just stay the same or get horribly horribly worse 🤦‍♂️

Austin Patterson @_AustinLCG If Balenciaga rebrands with Disney are people abandoning Disney?



Or have you already cancelled your Disney+ subscription? If Balenciaga rebrands with Disney are people abandoning Disney? Or have you already cancelled your Disney+ subscription?

M @Mlm0017414 Balenciaga is pairing up with DISNEY lmao stop Balenciaga is pairing up with DISNEY lmao stop

Justin Grabko @GrabkoJustin Rumor has it that Balenciaga is rebranding themselves in 2023 because they’re hurting and downsizing big time



And they’re partnering up with Disney



🤔 🧐 🤨 Rumor has it that Balenciaga is rebranding themselves in 2023 because they’re hurting and downsizing big time And they’re partnering up with Disney 🤔 🧐 🤨

Jamie Lea @jamiekinnett Balenciaga teams up with Disney Plus. I’d rather wipe with sandpaper than watch such trash. Boy, 2022 is taking a one way ticket to hell. Balenciaga teams up with Disney Plus. I’d rather wipe with sandpaper than watch such trash. Boy, 2022 is taking a one way ticket to hell.

@AirDancerK @HealthNut1111 I don't envy parents of little ones today. The kids are target's. When Balenciaga teams up with Disney, alarm bells need to be raised. I don't envy parents of little ones today. The kids are target's. When Balenciaga teams up with Disney, alarm bells need to be raised.

What did Balenciaga do?

The luxury brand recently came under fire after their Spring/Summer 2023 collection showcased two children posing with teddy bears wearing B*SM-style bondage gear. The photoshoot also included a legal document related to the verdict of a child p*rnography case.

The fashion house's advertisement featuring children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage gear (Image via DatCatDer/Twitter)

After amassing soaring backlash across social media platforms, the fashion house removed the advertisements from their official website and social media platform. They also issued a public apology for their actions. A statement read:

“We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring 23 campaign photoshoot. We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children safety and well-being.”

Disney came under fire in 2014 after a CNN investigation found that a minimum of 35 Disney employees were arrested for s*x crimes against children. In one of the instances, Allen Treaster, a concierge at the Animal Kingdom Lodge, went to meet a 14-year-old boy to “fulfil a fantasy” of being a “Big teddy bear for younger chaser.” The predators have since been arrested.

As the two companies have seemingly been canceled due to similar child exploitation problems, their upcoming collaboration seems jarring.

