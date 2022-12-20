"Fashion brand ad makers sick creeps": Harry Styles' Gucci campaign under fire amidst Balenciaga scandal 

After Balenciaga's fiasco, Harry Styles and Gucci's recent collaboration is now being heavily criticized online for an ad campaign that features him posing in a teddy bear T-shirt and standing next to a toddler mattress.

In the problematic pictures shared by Gucci's social media handles a week back, the As it Was singer is seen wearing a T-shirt featuring an angry teddy bear, with a few lines from his 2019 hit song, Watermelon Sugar. The lines on the T-shirt read as:

“I want more berries and that summer feeling.”

Ironically, both Gucci and Balenciaga are owned by the Kering Group, a French powerhouse fashion conglomerate, and this has brought the luxury house into deep waters.

However, the latest collection and the campaign idea of using a kids’ mattress did not seem to please netizens, as several took to Twitter to express their displeasure.

Sophie Corcoran @sophielouisecc Gucci are having harry styles pose alongside a child’s mattress with a pink teddy bear shirt.



Why are all fashion brand ad makers sick creeps? Gucci are having harry styles pose alongside a child’s mattress with a pink teddy bear shirt. Why are all fashion brand ad makers sick creeps? https://t.co/jQuIjnPRXt

“Coincidence or are they laughing in our face?”: Netizens slam Gucci and Harry Styles for problematic pictures

As photos of Gucci's HA HA HA campaign featuring Harry Styles arrived just a few weeks after Balenciaga’s recent controversial campaign, social media users started relating the two brands.

Both luxury brands are owned by the same conglomerate and parent company, Kering, and their campaigns include problematic content related to kids.

The Gucci HA HA HA T-shirt features lines from Harry Styles' Watermelon Sugar, that reads "I want more berries, and a summer feeling." (Image via Gucci)

For the unaversed, Balenciaga's controversial campaign featured kids holding teddy bears wearing b*ndage gear, which instantly received massive hatred from netizens.

Slamming Gucci and the What Makes You Beautiful singer, a social media user described the whole scandal as a “coincidence.”

People did not even spare Styles, as many questioned him as to why he agreed to feature for the brand and shoot a campaign as problematic as this. Many also called the singer “weak,” and “desperately clueless.”

Oli London @OliLondonTV I just discovered some disturbing symbolism in Guccis new ‘Ha Ha Ha’ collection



Gucci is owned by same company as Balenciaga



Harry styles is wearing T-shirt with Rabbits (symbol of Pedophillia ) he also has his pants unzipped



Coincidence. Or are they laughing in our face? I just discovered some disturbing symbolism in Guccis new ‘Ha Ha Ha’ collectionGucci is owned by same company as BalenciagaHarry styles is wearing T-shirt with Rabbits (symbol of Pedophillia ) he also has his pants unzipped Coincidence. Or are they laughing in our face? https://t.co/UwI1dVno1x

David Vance @DVATW Let’s see if we can connect some dots. Gucci and Balenciaga are part of the same French corporation, Kering. Harry Styles features in this new Gucci ad campaign wearing a teddy bear t-shirt and carrying a child’s mattress. What might this mean?🤔 Let’s see if we can connect some dots. Gucci and Balenciaga are part of the same French corporation, Kering. Harry Styles features in this new Gucci ad campaign wearing a teddy bear t-shirt and carrying a child’s mattress. What might this mean?🤔 https://t.co/agXOfZbzj2

Sandi Krakowski @sandikrakowski Guccis latest campaign is called GucciHAHAHA. WTF? What mockery! No one’s laughing. Not only is @harrystyles depicted with a child’s bed mattress but this is there too. Be not deceived. CSA Child Sexual Abuse is running rampant!!! I destroyed $40k worth of @gucci ! No thank you! Guccis latest campaign is called GucciHAHAHA. WTF? What mockery! No one’s laughing. Not only is @harrystyles depicted with a child’s bed mattress but this is there too. Be not deceived. CSA Child Sexual Abuse is running rampant!!! I destroyed $40k worth of @gucci ! No thank you! https://t.co/sxzALdwu0d

The informant @theinformantofc #Gucci , owned by the same company as #BAALenciaga , their new "ha ha ha" collection featuring Harry styles with a child's mattress and dressed like this. 🚨 #Gucci, owned by the same company as #BAALenciaga, their new "ha ha ha" collection featuring Harry styles with a child's mattress and dressed like this. https://t.co/1ROh4Su8Ub

Jen @jenthebookworm What is the thinking here @gucci #HarryStyles ? For what good reason would a grown man be wearing a childish t-shirt (with ridiculous pants and a coat that don't go btw) and be carrying a child's mattress? Did you learn nothing from #BalenciagaGate ? Stay away from kids! What is the thinking here @gucci #HarryStyles ? For what good reason would a grown man be wearing a childish t-shirt (with ridiculous pants and a coat that don't go btw) and be carrying a child's mattress? Did you learn nothing from #BalenciagaGate? Stay away from kids! https://t.co/m0vLpUKots

Oli London @OliLondonTV



In a new campaign for Gucci which is owned by Balenciaga’s parent company, Kering, he is wearing a kids T-shirt with a kids sized bed mattress. More Subtle Child Abuse References?



Harry you are WEAK! There is a reason why I called out Harry Styles last month as a ‘weak man’In a new campaign for Gucci which is owned by Balenciaga’s parent company, Kering, he is wearing a kids T-shirt with a kids sized bed mattress. More Subtle Child Abuse References?Harry you are WEAK! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… There is a reason why I called out Harry Styles last month as a ‘weak man’ In a new campaign for Gucci which is owned by Balenciaga’s parent company, Kering, he is wearing a kids T-shirt with a kids sized bed mattress. More Subtle Child Abuse References? Harry you are WEAK! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/pLnslQht8W

Gillian McKeith @GillianMcKeith Why does #gucci have Harry Styles, a grown man posing with a child’s mattress and a pink teddy bear t shirt? Im not loving this. Why does #gucci have Harry Styles, a grown man posing with a child’s mattress and a pink teddy bear t shirt? Im not loving this. https://t.co/1Fc2kIDcjN

SteggieOwl @its_HeatherM

seems to be on board with it. the toddler mattress, the bear symbolism..smh sickos all of em. Wow. after #BalenciagaGroomers Gucci is pushing the pedo agenda and @Harry_Styles seems to be on board with it. the toddler mattress, the bear symbolism..smh sickos all of em. Wow. after #BalenciagaGroomers Gucci is pushing the pedo agenda and @Harry_Styles seems to be on board with it. the toddler mattress, the bear symbolism..smh sickos all of em. https://t.co/17eALDn7Zn

The Gucci HA HA HA bear T-shirt retails for $750: More details about it explored

The campaign, which was shot in November 2022, was conceptualized under creative director Alessandro Michele, who has since left his role. Furthermore, talking about how their HAHA HA campaign features the Watermelon Sugar singer, Gucci wrote on their website:

“Arising from the friendship between him and creative director Alessandro Michele, play is at the very heart of the collection, which uses menswear as a tool of the avant-garde.”

The T-shirt retails for $750, and the brand describes the T-shirt as:

"Crafted from cotton jersey, this T-shirt depicts the emblematic HA HA HA bear print together with lyrics from 'Watermelon Sugar' on the front, and a Gucci print on the back."

The Gucci HA HA HA teddy bear T-Shirt retails for about $750. (Image via Gucci)

Gucci also clarified that the pictures were captured by Mark Borthwick. Furthermore, talking about how the images showcase a “dream wardrobe,” Gucci claimed:

“The series of images sees Harry Styles showcase the ‘dream wardrobe’ defined by the eccentric use of romantic accents, whimsical prints, vintage details, and the expressive emotionality of the individual.”

Neither Harry Styles, Gucci, nor any other spokesperson has addressed the now controversial matter yet as of writing this article.

