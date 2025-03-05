"The true Prince of Wales"— Netizens praise Michael Sheen for paying off more than $1 million worth of debt for 900 people

Welsh actor Michael Sheen wrote off debt for 900 people totaling over $1 million using his own money. The Good Omens star started a debt acquisition company to help people in his native south Wales, with his new business venture being documented in the upcoming documentary called Michael Sheen's Secret Million Pound Giveaway.

Ad

The show aims to reveal how banks and other finance companies are profiting from the most vulnerable in the country. With the project, he bought £1 million of debt, or around $1.29 million, using $129,000 from his pocket because it had come down in value.

As news about Sheen's good deed circulated on the internet, fans clamored to praise what he's trying to do and has done for those less fortunate. One Reddit user even went on to call him the real Prince of Wales.

Ad

"The true Prince of Wales," a user on Reddit commented.

Fan comment on Michael Sheen (Image via @JennyW93/Reddit)

More netizens share their appreciation and awe of how Michael Sheen followed through on giving back to the less fortunate, saying that it was a "wonderful gesture."

Ad

"But seriously this is very cool of him and he's really followed through on giving back," a Reddit user said.

"Meanwhile the richest man in the world is taking exponentially more than that away from average Americans just trying to make an honest living. We need more of this good news about decent people who are actually trying to help those less fortunate. Thank you, Michael," another Reddit user commented.

Ad

"If I didn't already love this man.... I'd fall in love all over again. What a wonderful gesture," a user on Reddit added.

Among other commenters is someone who not only admired the Good Omens actor's "kindness" but also said that his trying to spread awareness of the problem is an "inspiration." Another one called him a "very rare breed" for his determination to give back.

Ad

"Such an inspiration! Thank you for spreading awareness of a systematic problem and inspiring others to help. This world needs more kindness, and people in the comments trying to spread hate—why not use that energy for something good instead," an X user commented.

"This man is a very rare breed indeed these days: a man of principle and action. God bless him and his determination to put his money where his mouth is," another X user said.

Ad

Michael Sheen says he doesn't know the 900 people he helped with his debt acquisition company

Expand Tweet

Ad

During his appearance at BBC's The One Show on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Michael Sheen revealed details about his Secret Million Pound Giveaway project. He said it took them two years to get it running instead of the few weeks or even a month that he initially thought it would take. He said they also had to do it "secretly," which had made the process complicated.

Speaking of secretly, Sheen mentioned during the interview that he doesn't know the 900 people from south Wales whose debt was paid in his project. He said:

Ad

"I would never know who they are—I still don't know who they are."

According to BBC, the company was not set up in the actor's name, and he had to be at "arm's length" from it. He also said that some people might not realize that their debts have been paid off. Michael Sheen urged people to check their accounts to find out.

Michael Sheen's Secret Million Pound Giveaway is set to air on Channel 4 for UK audiences next week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback