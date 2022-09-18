"He's a bit of a cockroach": The Walking Dead star Josh McDermitt explains how he's survived for so long on the show (Exclusive)

The Walking Dead has not only survived but thrived for eleven seasons at a time when shows get canceled despite incredible reviews and positive fan reactions.

With the popular franchise now entering its final block of eight episodes before calling it a day, the cast took the time to speak to SK POP, bidding farewell to their mighty institution.

TWD Latinoamérica ™ | 14 DÍAS @twdeadlatam Josh hablo del spin-off de Rick y Michonne y se lo noto muy emocionado



— ‘Estoy emocionado. Me encanta Rick y Michonne. Pero estoy más enamorado de Andrew y me encanta verlo trabajar. Verlos dar vida a sus personajes siempre es emocionante. Estaba triste cuando se fueron.’ -Josh Josh hablo del spin-off de Rick y Michonne y se lo noto muy emocionado— ‘Estoy emocionado. Me encanta Rick y Michonne. Pero estoy más enamorado de Andrew y me encanta verlo trabajar. Verlos dar vida a sus personajes siempre es emocionante. Estaba triste cuando se fueron.’ -Josh https://t.co/voNwtva8G1

Josh McDermitt, who plays Eugene Porter, is one of the originals, one of the mainstays of the series since season 4. As a man who enters the group under false pretenses of being a scientist, his character was reviled by fans in the beginning.

Since then, not only has Eugene managed to redeem himself, but he has also become a fan-favorite, especially for his role in the war against The Saviors.

The Walking Dead star spoke at length to SK POP about how, when so many of his esteemed colleagues have fallen by the wayside, his own character has not succumbed to the world's many horrors.

The Walking Dead star likened his character to that of a cockroach who "finds a new way to keep living"

Any fan of The Walking Dead knows that getting attached to a character may turn out to be a tragic affair. So many fan-favorites have gotten bitten by zombies or killed by one of the many abhorrent villains or, well, taken away in a helicopter.

McDermitt explained how Eugene survived when so many others did not:

"I think Eugene's survived so long because he's never resigned. He's always felt like there was more he could do to ensure his survival. And slowly, over time, he became less selfish and more selfless, and he has included other people in that thinking."

In a cold, ruthless world that is governed by the philosophy "eat or be eaten," the survivors of The Walking Dead do whatever it takes. McDermitt revealed the secret to Eugene's longevity on the show:

"He's a bit of a cockroach. You try and step on him and he keeps living and finding a new way to keep living. And that's really what you need for long term-survival in this world."

Forrest Day @onterrorstreet #TWD Eugene should get his own detective spin off Eugene should get his own detective spin off 😂 #TWD https://t.co/RSq0WxG6BO

There were questions about Eugene's loyalty when he was aligned with Negan's army during seasons 7 and 8. Those fears were soon quelled. Instead, the ultimate deceiver himself became the victim of deception at the hands of The Commonwealth in season 11.

The final block of episodes in The Walking Dead season 11 will see his role being more important than ever before. But, you can breathe a sigh of relief because he is batting for the good guys now. McDermitt explained why he likes his character's most recent transformation:

"And you can either use that skill for nefarious purposes. Or you can use it for good. And I like the fact that Eugene is using it for good now. Because that means that more and more people will be able to stay alive."

The series' final eight episodes will premiere on Sunday, October 2, at 9pm ET/8c on AMC , with the first two episodes being available on AMC+ that same night. Subsequent episodes will be available a week early on AMC+.

