  • "The wall mold symbiote went into its next stage"- Internet reacts as JK Rowling renews attack on Imane Khelif in her latest tweet 

"The wall mold symbiote went into its next stage"- Internet reacts as JK Rowling renews attack on Imane Khelif in her latest tweet 

By Amrita Das
Modified Aug 24, 2024 07:25 GMT
Internet reacts to JK Rowling's latest attack on Imane Khelif on X. (Image via Getty Images/Tayfun Coskun)

Weeks after being named in a lawsuit filed by Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, JK Rowling doubles down on her stance, upon returning to X on August 23. The Harry Potter-famed author posted a link to an article written by Dr. Colin Wright, an evolutionary biologist.

In the article, Wright addressed Imane as a man and accused her of resorting to “feminizing” makeover as a PR stunt “as a distraction”.

Rowling shares an article link slamming Imane Khelif. (Image via X/@jk_rowling)
Rowling's tweet from August 1, where she accused Imane of being a man, mostly earned her the internet's ire despite a few people supporting her claim. One X user noticed a supposedly growing black mold on one of her walls in the background of her then-profile picture. The person jokingly asked if the apparent mold was the reason JK Rowling was driven to bash Imane Khelif on the context of her gender.

After Rowling's latest tweet on Friday, several people brought back the mold reference and trolled the author. One person commented,

"JK Rowling: "I should listen to the lawyers and stay off Twitter."/ The mold: "you should tweet about Imane Khelif again", another X user mocked Rowling.
"I see the mold is continuing to eat your brain", one more chimed in.
"Tweeting again about this while you are being sued?! I hope she gets a biiiiiig chunk of your fortune", wrote one person.

Wright's article that Rowling shared, demanded that Imane show her DNA test report to the public to prove she was born a female. In the X post, Rowling quoted Wright's words about the DNA test results, prompting several netizens to ask for the author's DNA results instead.

"I forgot to ask. Have you made your DNA test results public?" wrote one person.
"I don’t see how forcing a grand scale invasion into someone’s privacy or medical history is at all appropriate", said another.
"Come on you are a worldwide famous writer if you need to continue this smear campaign at least use your own words", another commented.
"it was so nice when you were following legal advice to shut the f**k up", said one X user.

JK Rowling comes back to stand on her claim about Imane Khelif's gender

Imane Khelif, the Olympic gold medalist, filed a criminal complaint on August 9 against online gendered harassment and discrimination, where Elon Musk was also named alongside JK Rowling.

Before the lawsuit was filed, the 59-year-old writer had posted a picture from the Paris Olympics boxing match between Imane and Italian boxer Angela Carini, which was the inception of the controversy. Rowling accused Imane Khalif of being a man, writing:

"The smirk of a male who knows he’s protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head, and whose life’s ambition he’s just shattered."

Despite the Algerian boxer and multiple other people providing Imane Khelif's childhood pictures and birth certificate to prove she is a female by birth and thus has the right to participate in the women's boxing game, JK Rowling stood on her stance that the boxer was a man.

Edited by Udisha
